Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Jan. 17): Are Moses Moody, Chris Paul returning vs Utah Jazz?

Moses Moody and Chris Paul will not be returning just yet for the Golden State Warriors, as they have been ruled out of the Wednesday night game against the Utah Jazz. Moody and Paul, who have been proving their worth as part of the guard rotation, will continue to recover from injuries. Moody is nursing a calf injury, while Paul is fresh from surgery to repair a broken hand.

Like Moses Moody and Chris Paul, Gary Payton II is also out for the Golden State Warriors-Utah Jazz game due to his Grade 2 left hamstring strain. Payton is expected to be re-evaluated next week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Moses Moody, Chris Paul?

Chris Paul broke his hand during the Golden State Warriors' Jan. 5 game against the Detroit Pistons. Paul left with 5:39 left in the third quarter and was diagnosed with a second metacarpal fracture in his left hand.

Meanwhile, Moses Moody injured his calf with 7:55 left in the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors' game against the New Orleans Pelicans last week. He was diagnosed with a Grade 1 calf strain.

When will Moses Moody, Chris Paul return?

Paul was initially ruled out for up to six weeks - likely after the All-Star break - with his broken hand.

However, on Jan. 8, he underwent a successful surgery to fix his metacarpal fracture. According to the Warriors, he will be re-evaluated at the end of the month.

Expand Tweet

While it does not necessarily mean that he could be returning at the start of February, it will be good news for fans if Paul gets cleared just before the mid-season classic.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will re-evaluate Moody's calf condition by Jan. 23 to see if he can return by that time.

Expand Tweet

Struggling Golden State Warriors battle sizzling Utah Jazz

Before they think about Chris Paul and Moses Moody, the Golden State Warriors will first have to deal with the red-hot Utah Jazz.

The Utah Jazz won their last six games and 12 of their last 14, thanks to All-Star Lauri Markkanen, who drew a comparison with Dirk Nowitzki by Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle.

"He's the closest thing that I've seen to Nowitzki," said Rick Carlisle, who coached Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks in their 2010-2011 championship campaign.

The Nowitzki comparison should serve as a reason for the Warriors why they should mark Markkanen.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!