  Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Latest on Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga's status for showdown against Lakers (Oct. 21)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Latest on Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga's status for showdown against Lakers (Oct. 21)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 21, 2025 14:30 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Chicago Bulls - Source: Getty
Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Latest on Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga's status for showdown against Lakers (Oct. 21). (Image Source: Getty)

The Golden State Warriors enter opening night against the LA Lakers with five players on their injury report. Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed on Monday that Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga are both probable to play.

Following the team’s final practice session, Kerr provided an update, noting that both Butler and Kuminga traveled with the squad to LA and participated in light training. Unless there’s a last-minute setback, the pair should be available for Tuesday’s matchup.

Their presence will be vital as the Warriors look to contain Luka Doncic. Butler is expected to take on primary defensive duties against the Slovenian star, while Kuminga’s athleticism will be key in slowing down the Lakers’ attack.

Three players, however, have already been ruled out. Moses Moody (calf), De’Anthony Melton (knee), and Alex Toohey (knee) will miss the game.

Kerr declined to reveal the starting lineup, but if everyone is cleared, Butler should join Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski and Draymond Green in the first unit. The fifth starting spot remains uncertain, though veteran big man Al Horford is the likely choice.

Meanwhile, the Warriors wrapped up their preseason campaign with a 2-3 record. The Dubs faced the Lakers twice, splitting the series with one win and one loss.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers?

NBC will broadcast the Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers game. For those looking to stream the action live, it will be available on NBA League Pass, Peacock and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

The Warriors vs. Lakers game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Tip off is slated for 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

