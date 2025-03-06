Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Latest on Jonathan Kuminga and 6'2 defensive stalwart's status for Nets game (Mar. 6)

The Golden State Warriors continue enjoying a healthy streak regarding injuries, barring the absence of rising star Jonathan Kuminga. The forward remains sidelined for the Dubs with an ankle injury ahead of their latest matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. Kuminga will miss his 29th consecutive game.

Over the past few weeks, the Warriors have ramped up his progress and recovery, but there's no specific timetable available for his return. They are taking it gradually as the playoffs approach.

The Warriors may not feel the need to rush Kuminga back. Jimmy Butler's addition has turned their fortunes around, and they are in the middle of a 9-2 run over 11 games entering Thursday's contest.

Jonathan Kuminga is likely the only player out for the team as 6-foot-2 defensive stalwart Gary Payton II, who missed Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks, is likely to return. Payton is "probable," citing a nasal bone fracture.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler are not on the injury report. Curry had an ankle issue over the past two games but has recovered, while Butler dealt with a back injury this past week.

It's a welcome sight for the Golden State Warriors, who hope to record another win and go five games over. 500.

Golden State Warriors preview vs. Brooklyn Nets, where to watch and more

The Golden State Warriors should have an easy game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets will have a relatively healthy team to play with, but that's unlikely to faze the in-form Golden State team. The Nets are coming off a five-game losing streak.

Steph Curry has been in tremendous form, averaging 28.9 points and 6.9 assists over his past 10 games on 50/42/91 splits. He's been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Jimmy Butler's addition. Butler has selflessly helped Curry offensively with his playmaking and gravity.

The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center. YES Network and NBC Sports Bay Area will provide TV coverage in local regions. Viewers without cable access and outside the local areas can catch live action online via NBA League Pass.

