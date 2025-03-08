Golden State Warriors injury report: Latest on Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski's status for game against Pistons (Mar. 8)

The Golden State Warriors will tip off a seven-game homestand on Saturday, facing off against a talented Detroit Pistons team. Steph Curry and his squad recently wrapped up a successful five-game road trip with a 4-1 record, moving up to sixth place in the Western Conference standings with a 35-28 record.

Ad

Ahead of the Pistons game, the Warriors have two players listed on the injury report, but the good news is that Steph Curry is not one of them. Curry is cleared to play on Saturday and barring any last-minute setbacks, the four-time NBA champion will take the court to lead the team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brandin Podziemski is listed as questionable due to lower back soreness. The second-year guard experienced discomfort in the Warriors' previous game against the Brooklyn Nets, exiting shortly after tip-off.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He played just one minute before heading to the locker room and did not return. His status for the game will depend on how he feels before tip-off. Warriors fans will be hopeful that Podziemski can recover in time as he has been a key contributor during the team’s recent stretch of wins.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga has not yet been cleared to play and continues to rehab from a right ankle sprain. Though he traveled with the team on the recently concluded road trip, he did not make his expected return. Kuminga will remain sidelined for the game against the Pistons.

Where to watch Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors?

The Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Mar. 8, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

The Pistons vs. Warriors game will be televised live on NBCS-BA (local) FDSDET (local) and TV20 Detroit (local). The game will also be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply) for live streaming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.