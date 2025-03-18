Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Latest on Steph Curry and Brandin Podziemski's availability vs Milwaukee Bucks (March 18)

As the Golden State Warriors wrap up their regular season, they are barely clinging to the sixth and final outright playoff spot in the Western Conference. At 39-29, they are just a full game ahead of the seventh-place Minnesota Timberwolves (40-30). Every game, then, becomes more important than the last one and every player available is expected to contribute to the cause.

Ad

On Tuesday, the Warriors take on the Milwaukee Bucks, who are currently the no. 4 team in the Eastern Conference. As per the Warriors' injury report for this game, guard Brandin Podziemski will be out as he recovers from back issues.

Though there are no other players included in the injury list, Warriors superstar Steph Curry might sit out the showdown against the Bucks as well. In the post-game interview following Golden State's 114-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr opened up on Curry's physical state:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's tired. He's just been carrying us for a month. He's been amazing," Kerr said of Curry. "We've got to absolutely consider giving him a night and getting him rejuvenated."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kerr made these comments after Curry shot 6-for-21 from the field (4-for-14 from beyond the arc) to turn in a 20-point performance against the Nuggets. Given Curry's less-than-optimal shooting percentage, he might end up sitting out the second game of this back-to-back at Chase Center.

If Curry does join Podziemski on the sidelines in the game against Milwaukee, the likes of Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, and Gary Payton II will have to hold the fort for the Warriors' backcourt.

Ad

New Golden State Warriors acquisition takes responsibility for Steph Curry's current state of fatigue

Though recent Warriors acquisition Jimmy Butler has spent just a month and a half with the team, he is already taking accountability for his teammates.

"That’s on myself and that’s on us as a unit to pick up the slack for him," Butler said after the Warriors' loss to the Nuggets. "He’s our leader and we must protect him at all times."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Though Butler had 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists against Denver, the Warriors could not collectively close the gap and ended up losing by nine points. Butler will have an even bigger burden on his shoulder if Curry gets the night off against the Bucks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.