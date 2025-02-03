Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Latest on Steph Curry and Draymond Green's status for game vs. Magic (Feb. 3)

The Golden State Warriors will cross swords against the Orlando Magic in an interconference regular season matchup on Monday. Ahead of the game, the Warriors received encouraging news regarding Draymond Green, who has been sidelined for the past seven games with a left calf strain.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Green is listed as probable on the team’s injury report, indicating he could make his return against the Magic. However, his availability will ultimately depend on how he feels before tip-off. Following Golden State’s crushing loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday, coach Steve Kerr shared that Green was making steady progress toward a comeback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He (Green) scrimmaged today," Kerr said on Friday. "He will practice with us tomorrow. We are expecting him to play some time next week, not sure which game but we will see how he comes up. He scrimmaged and did fine. So, he is on the right track."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry is absent from the Warriors' injury report and is expected to lead the team against the Magic barring any last-minute setbacks. The star guard has dealt with multiple injuries this season, occasionally sitting out games to manage his injuries.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Jonathan Kuminga will remain sidelined as he continues recovering from a right ankle sprain. While there is no set timeline for his return, he is scheduled to begin light on-court work this week. The young forward will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic game is scheduled to take place on Monday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Magic game will be telecast live on NBA TV, NBCS-BA (local) and FDSFL (local). The live streaming of the game will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.