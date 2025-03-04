Golden State Warriors injury report: Latest on Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler's availability for big game against Knicks (Mar. 4)

The Golden State Warriors will face off against the New York Knicks on Tuesday in what promises to be an exciting matchup. Both Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler are expected to play for the Warriors, barring any last-minute setbacks. The Warriors were in action on Monday, securing a hard-fought 119-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Ad

Curry and Butler were key contributors in the win against the Hornets. Curry recorded a double-double, finishing with 21 points and 10 assists, while Butler added 13 points, three rebounds and four assists.

After the game, Steph Curry was asked about his availability for the Knicks game and the four-time NBA champion suggested he would be ready to suit up. Curry had rolled his right ankle during the game and was seen limping afterward.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think I’m going to play but if my ankle says I shouldn’t play, I won’t play," Curry said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Coach Steve Kerr was asked about the availability of his veteran stars for the second night of a back-to-back. The Warriors' head coach expressed confidence, stating that he expected both Curry and Jimmy Butler to lead the team's effort against the Knicks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Regarding Butler, the veteran forward has been struggling with back spasms recently. The former Miami Heat star even missed the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

On the other hand, Jonathan Kuminga has not yet been cleared for his return as he continues to recover from a right ankle sprain. Further updates on the young forward's availability are expected before Tuesday's game.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks?

The Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Mar. 4, at the Madison Square Garden in new York. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Knicks game will be broadcast live on TNT and NBCS-BA (local). The pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback