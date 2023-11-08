Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Latest update on Steph Curry, Draymond Green's status

Draymond Green remains questionable for the Golden State Warriors ahead of the massive showdown against the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena in Denver. The good news for the Warriors is that Green played through an ankle injury on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Green started the game, played 27 and a half minutes, and flirted with an uncommon non-point double-double with 9 rebounds and 8 assists. He too had six points in the 120-109 win. Based on how he fared against Detroit, there is a chance Green, who missed the first two games of the season due to the ankle, will play in Denver.

With Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors would have more muscle to contain the Nuggets' frontline, which is led by Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr.

Only Draymond Green is listed in the Golden State Warriors' injury report ahead of the game against the Denver Nuggets, so Steph Curry and company are expected to suit up for the ESPN broadcast.

Curry exploded for 34 points on 7 triples with 2 rebounds and 4 assists in Golden State's win in Detroit.

Golden State Warriors rebounding battle hinges on Draymond Green's availability

It would be good news for the Golden State Warriors if Draymond Green is available for their game against the Denver Nuggets. Known for his hustle, Green will be of great help if Golden State wants to win the offensive rebounding battle again, this time against the gritty Denver bigs.

In Detroit, the Warriors outrebounded the Pistons in the offensive glass, 17-7, which led to a 26-10 lead in second-chance points, something coach Steve Kerr was happy about.

Kerr spoke to reporters after the game:

“That's been a point of emphasis for us this year - we're really trying to attack the offensive glass. [Monday] was a very successful night in that regard - we were 12 for 18 on second-chance shots and we held them to six attempts. That's probably the difference in the game.”

Pistons coach Monty Williams agreed with Kerr, saying:

“We held them to 29% on 3s and they only had 21 free throws. If you are playing Golden State, you take that, but they took advantage of all those extra opportunities.”

Green's energy and hustle despite an ankle injury could be the key if the Warriors want to beat the Nuggets in front of a national television audience.