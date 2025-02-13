Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Latest update on Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler's status for game vs Rockets (Feb. 13)

The Golden State Warriors could have a thin roster at their disposal ahead of Thursday's back-to-back against the Houston Rockets before the All-Star break. The Warriors could be without their veteran players, including Steph Curry, new star acquisition Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. The Warriors will be without Jonathan Kuminga, too.

Steve Kerr provided the latest injury update regarding his stars in a fiery post-game press conference. The Warriors coach expressed his dissatisfaction with the NBA's scheduling as Golden State is racing against time before facing the Rockets following a trip to Dallas last night.

Here's what Kerr said:

"We’re gonna get into Houston at 3 o’clock because the NBA, in its infinite wisdom, makes us play an 8:45 game… they obviously don't care about rest or health, just ratings."

For now, Curry, Butler and Green will be considered day-to-day untl further updates. Kerr said he would discuss their availabilities with the team's medical staff, led by Rick Celebrini, before making the final decision.

The Warriors fell to .500 again after losing 111-107 to the Dallas Mavericks in a close battle. The game went down to the wire with Steph Curry putting up a show down the stretch. He had 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter on 3 of 7 shots. Butler also turned up in the final frame with 11 of his 21 points on 3 of 5 shots, including 5 of 5 from the free throw line.

However, the Warriors didn't get over the finish line and fell to 27-27. Beating the Rockets would be an uphill task for Golden State, who have been over-reliant on Curry, Butler and Green the past few games.

The Golden State Warriors will have the All-Star break to rest and recover, so it'll be interesting to see if they play their veterans on the second night of a back-to-back.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets game?

NBC Sports Bay Area and Space City Home Network will provide coverage of the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets game in local regions. Fans without cable TV connections and the ones outside the respective states can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center, the Rockets' homecourt.

