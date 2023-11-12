Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Nov. 12): Latest update on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson's availability

All eyes will be on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

After a tough 118-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center, the Dubs continue their home leg with two games against the T-Wolves. They're coming off consecutive losses to slip to 6-4 and and fifth in the Western Conference.

In what comes as good news, the Warriors don't have anyone in their injury list. According to ESPN's injury report, all players are available to suit up, including Splash brothers Curry and Thompson. Draymond Green and Gary Payton II who battled some injury issues have been cleared for action as well.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are still the team's best bet to win the NBA championship this season

The Warriors rang in the changes this offseason, prioritizing experience over youth.

They traded away Jordan Poole for seasoned veteran Chris Paul and re-signed Draymond Green. With the duo, Golden State has the perfect blend of players who have the experience and the legs to push past a grueling 82-game regular season.

Stephen Curry has set the tone for the Warriors by playing all 10 games of the season. The guard is averaging 30.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Thompson, though, is yet to catch fire.

In nine games, he hs propped up 16.4 points and 3.6 rebounds. This season will also see Thompson take on more defensive assignments when Paul takes the floor as the playmaker.

Meanwhile, despite a loss in his previous outing, it was a milestone game for Curry, as he reached 22,000 career points on an evening when he wasn't at his fluent shooting best.

Before the Cavaliers matchup, he made history against the Nuggets by becoming the first player in the NBA to make 4+ threes in his first nine games of a season.

The same contest against Cleveland saw Thompson stutter as well, shooting 5-of-16 from the floor for 14 points and having three turnovers . By his admission in the post-game conference, he admitted that it was his "worst game."

Safe to say, while both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had a challenging night, they will be keen to return to winning ways. After all, the duo is still the team's best bet to win another championship.