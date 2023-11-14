Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Nov. 14): Latest update on Steph Curry and Draymond Green’s status 

The Golden State Warriors will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in their next In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The Timberwolves defeated the Warriors 116-110 on Sunday, adding to Golden State's recent slide and extending their losing streak to three games.

At the time of writing, the Warriors were sweating on the availability of Steph Curry, who is listed as questionable due to right knee soreness. Draymond Green and the rest of Golden State's rotation will be expected to play, as no one else is listed on the injury report.

The Golden State Warriors have struggled for energy to begin the season. Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul have both started off in a shooting slump, with their missed shots bleeding into other areas of their game. Klay Thompson has also struggled for consistency to begin the new basketball year.

Coach Steve Kerr has thus relied on rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis to operate as sparkplugs off the bench. Both rookies have impressed to begin the season.

However, Golden State's hopes of competing for a championship will hinge more on their veteran players producing at a higher level in the coming months.

The Warriors have a deep rotation of high-level veteran talent and should be able to figure out their current struggles. However, they will want to do so quickly or the losses could pile up.

The Golden State Warriors have lost three straight games

The Golden State Warriors' last three games were against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets. They lost all of them. Furthermore, the Warriors have lost four of their last six games, with a shock defeat to the Detroit Pistons being their other loss.

Steve Kerr will likely be concerned by the number of players struggling on his roster. Draymond Green has been producing at a high level but has also missed multiple games due to injury and personal reasons.

Relying on the younger players to provide energy off the bench isn't a bad thing. Most rookies and second-year players comprise similar roles around the NBA. However, when you have Chris Paul coming off the bench, energy and production aren't something you should be worried about.

Nevertheless, Paul has struggled to begin the season. Whether he's adapting to a bench role or is simply not seeing his shot fall is certainly a fair debate. The Golden State Warriors need Paul to be at his best if they plan on being a championship-level team, though.

Kerr will be hoping an in-season tournament contest against Minnesota will be what sparks his team to get back to winning ways.