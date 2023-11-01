Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Nov 1st): Latest update on Draymond Green and Klay Thompson's availability

The Golden State Warriors will face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday in their second game against each other this season. Golden State won the last meeting, as they continue to show dominance over their Northern California rivals.

At the time of writing, Klay Thompson is listed as probable on the injury report and is likely to feature in the contest. Draymond Green is cleared to play following his return from an ankle injury that kept him out of the opening week of games.

Golden State has a 3-1 record to begin the season. Their only loss came against the Phoenix Suns on opening night. Steph Curry's elite-level play is leading the way for his team, while Chris Paul's production since moving to a bench role has been encouraging.

Green and Thompson are both core parts of the Warriors starting five. Having them available for the upcoming game against Sacramento will ensure Golden State has the best chance of success. The Warriors defeated the Kings in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs last season, and Sacramento would likely enjoy getting some form of revenge when visiting the Bay Area.

Thompson and Green are also key parts of Golden State's defensive system. Both are elite defenders for their position and can guard multiple positions across the floor. Given the Kings' offensive versatility, having switchable defenders is essential.

Gary Payton II praises Chris Paul's impact for the Golden State Warriors

Speaking to the media following the Golden State Warriors' recent victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Gary Payton II praised the impact Chris Paul has made on the franchise since joining the team earlier this summer. Paul was part of the trade that sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards.

“It’s Chris Paul, you can probably throw him into any team in the league, and he’ll help,” Payton II told reporters. “He does what he does. He’s a leader. Playmaker, gets teams organized. He’s defensive-minded; that’s what I like about him. Me and him just talked about defense. And, young guys follow. Moses has been in the passing lanes and what not.

"On the other side, you know what to do, run out and look for the guys you need to look for.”

As we saw when Draymond Green was out of the rotation, Paul will likely enter the starting lineup when one of the primary starts is sitting out due to rest or injury. The veteran ball-handlers ability to lead an offense and organize a defense is a valuable tool for Golden State.

However, Paul will likely continue to come off the bench in the Warriors' Nov. 1 contest against the Kings if both Green and Thompson are suiting up for the game.