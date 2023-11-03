Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Nov 3rd): Latest update on Steph Curry and Draymond Green’s availability for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament 

The Golden State Warriors will begin their In-Season Tournament run on Nov. 3 when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game will still count toward both team's overall season record and will have an impact on where teams are seeded within their respective conferences.

Golden State has won four of their first five games. At the time of writing, both Draymond Green and Steph Curry are expected to participate in the game against the Thunder. Green has been in the Warriors lineup for two contests following his return from an ankle sprain that kept him sidelined to begin the season.

Steph Curry has played in all of the Warriors games thus far and has been producing at an elite level. In his five games of the season, the veteran sharpshooter is averaging 31.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, shooting an incredible 45.9% from 3-point range. While Green has already made a significant impact on how his team operates on the defensive end.

Golden State entered the season with hopes of competing for an NBA championship. They last lifted the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2022. There are multiple teams around the league capable of being crowned champions in 2024, and the Warriors are among that list of teams.

When are the Golden State Warriors' In-Season games?

This season is the inaugural year of the NBA's In-Season Tournament. It consists of a group stage, and then a knockout phase. There are six groups. The team with the best record from each group will advance, along with two wildcard teams. The first elimination round will occur on December 4 and 5. The semi-finals and finals will take place in Las Vegas.

The Golden State Warriors are in "West Group C" along with the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. Here is their in-season tournament group stage schedule:

Oklahoma City Thunder - Nov. 2

Minnesota Timberwolves - Nov. 14

San Antonio Spurs - Nov. 24

Sacramento Kings - Nov. 28

Depending on how the Warriors do in their In-Season play, they could progress onto the knockout stage and potentially into the semi-final and the final. By having the games also count toward the team's overall seeding and win/loss record for the season, contending teams such as the Warriors are incentivized to remain competitive during in-season tournament games.

As such, fans should expect to see a full-strength rotation throughout their schedule, especially if Steve Kerr wants his team to fight for homecourt advantage in the playoffs.