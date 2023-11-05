Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Nov 5): Latest update on Steph Curry's status

After a hard-fought win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 3, the Golden State Warriors will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, November 5. Steve Kerr's team has enjoyed a strong start to the season and currently sit second in the Western Conference.

At the time of writing, Steph Curry is expected to participate in the game against Cleveland. However, Klay Thompson is listed as questionable heading into the day; he's dealing with some tightness in his right abductor.

Should Thompson miss the contest against Cleveland, Chris Paul would likely slide into the rotation. Paul started the season in Golden State's starting five but has comprised a bench role since Draymond Green returned to the rotation following his recovery from an ankle sprain.

However, Thompson's ability to defend multiple positions would be missed. The veteran wing has been guarding up this season as Kerr looks to minimize the impact of having limited options in the center of the court.

Fortunately for Golden State, Curry has been operating at an MVP level. He scored a game-winning bucket against the Thunder and has been smoking defenses since opening night. If he can continue to produce at his current level, the Warriors will undoubtedly be viewed as potential championship contenders.

The Golden State Warriors haven't lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in over two years

Heading into their November 5 contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors can be confident in their chances of securing a win. Steve Kerr's team hasn't dropped a game against the Ohio-based franchise in over two years.

In their last five meetings, spanning back to April 2021, Golden State has secured the victory. Cleveland hopes to end that run when the two teams go toe-to-toe. They will have Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen back in the rotation after both players recovered from their respective injuries.

However, Golden State is in a good rhythm and should be expected to secure another win to move back to the top of the Western Conference. While the Cavaliers have the offense to hang with the 2022 NBA champions, their defense could struggle to contain the barrage of perimeter shooting and elite-level playmaking the Warriors have at their disposal.

Draymond Green will likely be relied upon to keep Evan Mobley or Allen quiet, and given his status as one of the greatest defensive players in league history, he should have no problem rising to the occasion. Nevertheless, the Warriors' chances of winning will vastly improve if Klay Thompson is cleared to participate.