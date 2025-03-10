Golden State Warriors injury report: Steph Curry's team to remain short-handed in game vs Blazers (Mar. 10)

The Golden State Warriors will host the Portland Trail Blazers in a regular-season game on Monday. After a slow start to the season, Steph Curry's team has turned things around and is now considered one of the top contenders in the West. The Warriors have won nine of their last 10 games and have climbed to sixth place in the standings with a 36-28 record.

The arrival of Jimmy Butler has been a game-changer for Golden State, revitalizing the team with a renewed sense of purpose and intensity that has been evident on the court.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are expected to receive further boosts soon as two key contributors, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, are nearing a return. However, both will miss the game against the Blazers due to their respective injuries.

Kuminga is recovering from a right ankle sprain and has been sidelined for over two months. That said, the young forward is expected to make his return sometime during the Warriors' current homestand.

"I think as it turned out, JK's injury was more of a setback than we realized in the beginning," coach Kerr recently said of Kuminga's injury on 95.7 The Game’s "Willard & Dibs" podcast.

"He’s working hard, he’s working every day. He had a really good workout today. We feel like he’s getting close, but you just got to do the right thing and that’s what we’re all trying to do."

Meanwhile, Podziemski missed the previous game against the Detroit Pistons with a lower back soreness. The second-year guard will continue to remain on the sidelines when the Warriors face the Blazers.

Where to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors?

The Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors game is scheduled to take place on Monday, Mar. 10, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Tip off is slated for 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Blazers vs. Warriors game will be broadcast live on NBCS-BA (local), KATU (local) and KUNP (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

