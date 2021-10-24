Golden State Warriors injury update: Jonathan Kuminga return timeline revealed

The Golden State Warriors selected Jonathan Kuminga as the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. But he hasn't played a single minute of regular-season basketball.

Kuminga got his first taste of NBA action in the 2021 NBA Las Vegas Summer League and then the 2021 preseason. He has shown potential to be a great role player, but his knee injury has hindered his progress.

Jonathan Kuminga suffered a strained right patellar tendon on October 6th, 2021 in a preseason game against the Denver Nuggets. He hasn't played since then. But the Golden State Warriors have now announced that the 19-year-old wing has been cleared to participate in full team practices.

The 14th overall pick, Moses Moody has seen the floor for the Golden State Warriors, while Jonathan Kuminga has watched his peer from the sidelines. Kuminga is undoubtedly itching to make his debut, but the team is patient with his recovery.

He will be re-evaluated next Friday, and isn't going to participate in the next three games - against the Sacramento Kings, OKC Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies. If the health staff receive positive news after his re-evaluation, Kuminga could make his debut against the OKC Thunder at home or against the Charlotte Hornets.

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Jonathan Kuminga: "I'm feeling really good. ... I'm looking forward to just doing more." Jonathan Kuminga: "I'm feeling really good. ... I'm looking forward to just doing more."

Golden State Warriors are patient with Jonathan Kuminga's recovery plan

Jonathan Kuminga at the Golden State Warriors Media Day 2021

Jonathan Kuminga could be an important piece for the Golden State Warriors moving forward.

He provides depth at the wing position, and his athleticism shouldn't be taken for granted. He could fit perfectly in the Golden State Warriors' system, acting as a slasher and off-ball cutter to the rim.

Steve Kerr appeared on 95.7 The Game's Damon and Rotto and addressed Kuminga and James Wiseman's return status, saying:

"They both are really stepping up their rehab and their on-court activity. (October 20th, Wednesday) was a great day for both of them...Kenny Atkinson is working closely with Jonathan (Kuminga), and they’ve had good workouts the last two days, so the knee is improving."

"We’ve got a good development plan in place; we feel really good about it regardless of how many minutes those guys pla;, they’re going to see great improvement this year just with all the work they’re putting in."

Bay Area faithful is eagerly awaiting the debut of their lottery pick after his impressive performances in the preseason.

Also Read

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Jonathan Kuminga’s summer league signature highlight to this point Jonathan Kuminga’s summer league signature highlight to this point https://t.co/sJ0hSI05HE

Jonathan Kuminga averaged 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game across four appearances in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Edited by Bhargav