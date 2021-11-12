Golden State Warriors injury update: Klay Thompson nearing return, could be ready by Christmas

The Golden State Warriors have continued to be the talk of the basketball world with their impressive start to the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, Golden State currently finds itself with the best record in the entire league at 10-1.

In a recent report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it looks as if the Warriors are about to get a massive boost to their team sooner than expected, as Klay Thompson eyes his return to the floor.

Wojnarowski revealed:

"Klay Thompson continues to make really good progress on his return...I'm told if he continues on his current course right now in rehab, that a target date for his return will probably be set in the next couple of weeks and there's optimism that it could be as soon as December 20th or December 23rd."

𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 🗣️ @_Talkin_NBA



"It could be as soon as December 20, December 23" 👀



#NBATwitter #DubNation



Woj on NBA Countdown on when Klay Thompson may return to the court this season:"It could be as soon as December 20, December 23" 👀 Woj on NBA Countdown on when Klay Thompson may return to the court this season:"It could be as soon as December 20, December 23" 👀#NBATwitter #DubNationhttps://t.co/IkqUPRC1Ac

The basketball world has anxiously awaited the return of Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson and it looks as if he could be trending towards returning before Christmas. It was initially speculated that the Warriors would look to get Thompson back to NBA play around January or February, but Wojnarowski reports that progress from Thompson has been great and he could return as soon as December 20th.

It was reported earlier that Golden State was going to make sure Thompson's first game would be in front of the home fans, so Wojnarowski highlighted the fact Golden State has a pair of home games right before Christmas Day.

The Plan for Klay Thompson's return to the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson eyes a return to the team

As speculated by Adrian Wojnarowski, the new hope for the Golden State Warriors is to continue to ramp up the rehab for Klay Thompson. Golden State is expected to go on a roadtrip in mid-December, meaning that Thompson would go get some playing time with the teams G-League affiliate. After that, Thompson could theoretically return to the Warriors for a pair of home games starting on December 20th.

RealGM @RealGM Klay Thompson Could Return Before Christmas basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/264690… Klay Thompson Could Return Before Christmas basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/264690…

For a team that has been thriving during the opening month of the season, the return of Klay Thompson would give the Warriors a serious boost of firepower. Thompson hasn't played in a game since the NBA Finals in 2019, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he's a bit rusty once he finally returns.

With the impressive play of players such as Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, as well as the eventual return of young big man James Wiseman, Thompson getting back into the mix would make the Golden State Warriors one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA moving forward.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Thompson will need some time to get his groove back, but basketball fans around the world cannot wait to see the fellow splash brother back on the floor.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee