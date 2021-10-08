Golden State Warriors injury update: Steph Curry and Draymond Green's status for LA Lakers game announced; Andrew Wiggins missing practice due to "knicks and bruises"

We thought it would be a while before we saw Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins suit up for the team. The young star was a huge doubt to return to the floor due to San Francisco's COVID mandates after initially refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine. However, after gaining the right information and putting aside his personal beliefs, Wiggins got the jab and will be available to the Warriors for the season.

The Warriors got off to a flyer with victories in their first two preseason games, with Jordan Poole looking like a brilliant find for the Dubs as he thoroughly dominated. Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins played 15 minutes in both games and looked to be in good touch, which is a great sign for the the team.

There were plenty of questions surrounding the Warriors prior to the start of the season, whether it was Wiggins' vaccination status or updates on Klay Thompson's recovery from injury. Fortunately for the Dubs, both are heading on the right track as Klay looks bouncy in a latest practice video while Wiggins is all set to be available for the rest of the season after making the right decision for both himself and the team despite his views and beliefs.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Klay Thompson doing some off the dribble work with Jordan Poole post practice. Klay even dunked twice. Showing some pretty good burst as he eases his way back. Klay Thompson doing some off the dribble work with Jordan Poole post practice. Klay even dunked twice. Showing some pretty good burst as he eases his way back. https://t.co/sUzeHSdsOH

The Dubs face the Lakers next in a repeat matchup of the play-in game last season.

What is Andrew Wiggins' status for the Lakers game?

Andrew Wiggins shoots over PJ Dozier of the Denver Nuggets

Andrew Wiggins has been officially ruled out of the pre-season game against the Lakers after not practicing due to being rested for some bruises.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced in a pre-match interview with ESPN's Nick Friedell that Wiggins would be rested for the game against the Lakers. Friedell reported:

Wiggins didn’t practice today. Kerr said it was just rest for some “nicks and bruises.” There’s a chance he may not play tomorrow vs. Lakers.

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Wiggins didn’t practice today. Kerr said it was just rest for some “nicks and bruises.” There’s a chance he may not play tomorrow vs. Lakers. Steph and Draymond are going to get a little more than 20 minutes. Wiggins didn’t practice today. Kerr said it was just rest for some “nicks and bruises.” There’s a chance he may not play tomorrow vs. Lakers. Steph and Draymond are going to get a little more than 20 minutes.

Kerr added that Steph Curry and Draymond Green will play more than 20 minutes as they get their legs under them prior to the start of the season. Curry will look to start firing early after having a quite couple of games compared to his high standards, despite him playing only 15 minutes each game.

Playing it safe with Wiggins seems like a sensible decision for Kerr, with him being a crucial cog in the Warriors resurgence.

