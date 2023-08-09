Golden State Warriors looking to bolster squad as they work out former players Juan Toscano-Anderson and Kent Bazemore

The Golden State Warriors missed the 2023 Western Conference finals after getting eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Looking for another title run in the 2023-24 season, the team hopes to add more depth by working out some notable free agents.

According to Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors will be taking a closer look at veterans like Dion Waiters, Kent Bazemore, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Tony Snell, Harry Giles and Trey Burke.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania The Warriors are holding free-agent workouts with veterans Dion Waiters, Tony Snell, Kent Bazemore, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Harry Giles and Trey Burke at facility over next two weeks, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. GS has multiple round of workouts to identify signings.

The workout will run for the next two weeks and hold multiple rounds of workouts to determine who to sign.

One of the notable players to be working out is former Warrior, Juan Toscano-Anderson. This Mexican-American forward was part of the team's championship run back in 2021-22 as he averaged 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 73 regular season matches.

Like Toscano-Anderson, Kent Bazemore was a former Warrior who played back in the 2020-21 season. That time, he was able to play 67 games and started 18 times. He averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game that season.

The last time Bazemore was in the NBA was with the Lakers in 2021-22 but he was not able to play for an NBA team in the 2022-23 season.

Dion Waiters looks to make a comeback with the Golden State Warriors after a three-year hiatus

One name that jumped out of the Golden State Warriors list was Dion Waiters who last played in the NBA back in the 2019-20 season with the Lakers.

Alex 👋 @Dubs408 pic.twitter.com/IJYrlduzGx Warriors could use a guy like Dion Waiters who not afraid of the moment

He was able to play in five playoff games inside the bubble but after winning the championship, Waiters had to check out to work on his mental health and his family:

"I honestly had to go through what I was going through the last couple of years by not playing. I feel like it made me a better person," Waiters said in USA Today.

"It made me a better man and a better father because now I'm able to tell my son like, 'Yo bro, it's not just about talent, it's about your attitude, and what you're doing out there on the court is not going to work.'"

Dion Waiters was the No. 4 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. His best season came in his sophomore year with the Cavs when he averaged 15.9 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

