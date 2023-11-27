Golden State Warriors NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 scenarios: How can Steph Curry and Co. clinch group win or wild card spot?

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors conclude their NBA In-Season Tournament group play schedule with a crucial matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. The game will determine whether the Warriors advance to the tournament’s knockout rounds, with multiple scenarios in play for them to do so.

After three tournament games, Golden State (2-1) sits third in Western Conference Group C. The Warriors trail the Kings (3-0) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1), who own the tiebreaker.

If the Warriors win their group, they automatically advance to the knockout rounds, beginning with the quarterfinals. However, even if they don’t win their group, they still have an opportunity to advance as a wild card. Wild cards are the teams with the best group play record in each conference that finish second in their respective groups.

Golden State can win Group C via two possible scenarios, according to NBA Communications. The first is if the Warriors defeat Sacramento, while Minnesota loses to the OKC Thunder (1-2) on Tuesday. The second is if they defeat the Kings and win the tiebreaker over Sacramento and Minnesota.

Meanwhile, the Warriors can secure a wild card spot if they defeat Sacramento and finish second in Group C. To do so, they need to win the tiebreaker over the two other second-place teams in West Groups A and B.

Per NBA.com, ties within groups are broken based on teams’ head-to-head records, point differentials and total points scored in group play (in sequential order). After that, regular season records are considered, and if all else fails, a random drawing will be performed.

Meanwhile, wild card ties are broken based on the same process, excluding teams’ head-to-head group play records.

Steve Kerr says Golden State’s veterans are motivated to win NBA In-Season Tournament

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Ahead of Tuesday’s In-Season Tournament matchup against Sacramento, Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke about Golden State’s incentive to win the tournament.

Kerr said that the Warriors’ veterans are highly motivated to win the inaugural NBA Cup and the corresponding prize money for the team’s younger players:

“I’ve seen a few players say this and I think it’s true: Our vets would love to win to see the younger guys get a significant chunk of money,” Kerr said.

“That’s real. Obviously, it doesn’t mean as much to the guys who are set for life and incredibly wealthy, but much of the NBA is young guys who will only be in this league for a year or two, on a non-guaranteed [contract].”

Players on the championship-winning team will receive $500,000 each. Meanwhile, players on the second-place team will receive $200,000 apiece and players on the eight quarterfinals teams will receive $50,000 each.

However, Kerr added that regardless of financial incentives, his players also want to win due to their competitive nature:

“On top of that, these guys are competitive. Tell them you’re playing for something, a trophy, and they want to win,” Kerr said.

