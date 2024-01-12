Golden State Warriors rumors: Steve Kerr favorite to return as HC if Steph Curry continues to lead team 

Steve Kerr is one of the frontrunners to return as coach of the Golden State Warriors next season if Steph Curry continues to lead the team. The 4x NBA champion is 35, and given his scintillating run, will be one of the major stars returning to the league.

His presence will also mean more time for Kerr as the team's mentor on the sidelines. Kerr has been the Warriors coach since the 2014-15 season and has led the Bay Area team to four championships. Amid growing rumors of Kerr likely to be fired, the latest report all but quashes any notion of the Warriors laying off a big-game coach.

Per 95.7 radio, the Bay Area's sports station that had The Athletic's Warriors beat writer Tim Kawakami, Kerr is slated to return if Curry continues to be the team leader.

"The inclination on both sides is that Steve Kerr will be the coach next season. ... If Steph Curry is still the guy, odds-on favorite to be the coach is Steve Kerr."

Earlier, Steve Kerr was in the headlines after reports of young players being unhappy with their roles in the team. Forward Jonathan Kuminga was one of the names mentioned, and that was followed by the home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans that saw boos erupt at the Chase Center.

The Warriors are out of playoff reckoning, in 12th place in the West. Their 17-20 record highlights the struggles they have had with injuries and inconsistency this season.

Should the Warriors consider replacing Steve Kerr?

With their recent damp run of form sparking outrage from fans and analysts, the Warriors will at some point decide on Steve Kerr's future with the franchise.

While he has been an astute tactician, Golden State and Kerr have had a mixed run. The new talent in Kuminga, Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis have not had a seamless integration, and that's reflected in the team's performances.

Nevertheless, his vocal comments on star Draymond Green and candid conversation with a struggling Klay Thompson speak well about his leadership credentials, so it will be a tough call for the front office to send Kerr packing.

The Warriors are in a situation where they will be tempted to give another couple of seasons to see if Kerr can turn around the team's fortunes. They will likely pull the trigger ahead of the trade deadline and add another name to assist the likes of Curry and Thompson. For that fourth superstar formula to work, they will need Kerr in the fold.