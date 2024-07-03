Golden State Warriors Summer League 2024 roster, dates and complete schedule

The Golden State Warriors' summer league will begin with the California Classic, where they will join three other teams in a series of games beginning this weekend. From there, the team will then shift its focus to the NBA 2K25 Summer League from Las Vegas, where all 30 NBA teams will compete in a summertime tournament.

The Warriors will be a part of the San Francisco leg of the California Classic, joining the LA Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat. Games begin on Saturday, with action continuing the following day.

The tournament will then have a brief hiatus until Wednesday (Jul. 10), when the Warriors will play one final game before shifting their focus to the Las Vegas Summer League.

On Sunday, the team announced its full roster for the 2024 summer league.

Golden State summer league roster:

Reece Beekman - G

Marques Bolden - C

Yuri Collins - G

Allen Flanigan - F

Trayce Jackson-Davis - C-F

Kevin Knox II - F

Daeqwon Plowden - G

Brandin Podziemski - G

Jackson Rowe - F

Mantas Rubštavičius - F-G

Gui Santos - F

Roman Sorkin - C-F

Pat Spencer - G

Christian Terrell* - F-G

Ethan Thompson - F-G

Santiago Vescovi - G

Jimmy Whitt** - G

* = California Classic only; ** = Las Vegas only

Looking at the Golden State Warriors' schedule for the 2024 NBA Summer League

The Warriors' summer league schedule will begin earlier than many teams with the California Classic this weekend. The Warriors will play back-to-back games over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, with their final game of the California Classic taking place on Wednesday, Jul. 10.

Games can be viewed on ESPN+, with the California Classic also airing on NBA TV.

Below, you can see the team's full schedule for the California Classic:

Heat-Warriors (Jul. 6 | 6:30 p.m. ET | ESPN)

Lakers-Warriors (Jul. 7 | 6:30 p.m. ET | NBA TV)

Kings-Warriors (Jul. 10 | 10 p.m. ET | NBA TV)

In addition, the 2024 NBA Summer League, which will feature all 30 teams, including Golden State, will begin on Jul. 10. Below, you can see the Warriors' full schedule for the 11-day tournament, excluding playoff games, which will be determined by performance.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors (Jul. 13 | 11 p.m. ET)

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors (Jul. 14 | 10 p.m. ET)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors (Jul. 17 | 10 p.m. ET)

OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors (Jul. 19 | 10:30 p.m. ET)

Playoff action will begin on Jul. 20, with the top four teams from the group play round advancing to a knockout-style championship tournament. In the case of teams who don't make it to the playoffs, they will play an extra game on Jul. 20 or Jul. 21 once playoff seeding is finalized.

