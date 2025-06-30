Golden State Warriors Summer League 2025 roster, dates and complete schedule

The Golden State Warriors defend their home court as they host this year’s California Classic at the Chase Center before going to Las Vegas for the Summer League. The Warriors will be looking for players to add to their roster, led by Steph Curry, for the upcoming 2025-2026 NBA season.

During the 2025 NBA draft, the Warriors did not pick up any first-round players but had two second-round prospects to add to their roster. In the 52nd spot, they acquired Alex Toohey before taking Will Richard as the 56th pick, both of whom were from the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors finished last season in the second round of the playoffs, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves after Steph Curry got injured in the first game of the series. They finished the regular season with a 48-34 record to occupy the seventh seed.

The Warriors are expected to use the Summer League to scout players who can contribute to the team next season. For the players, it is one way to showcase their talents for any NBA team as they gun for a roster spot next season.

Golden State Warriors Summer League 2025 roster

The Warriors announced their Summer League roster last Sunday, which included 19 players, including two rookies from their draft haul. The roster also added numerous G-League and two-way players from last season, along with some undrafted prospects.

Here is a snapshot of their full roster:

Player Position Taran Armstrong G Jules Bernard G Marques Bolden C LJ Cryer G Leopold Delaunay G Ja'Vier Francis F Coleman Hawkins C Alex Higgins-Titsha F Blake Hinson F Chris Manon G Gabe Madsen G Bez Mbeng G Chance McMillian G Isaiah Mobley C Will Richard F Jackson Rowe F Donta Scott F Jaden Shackelford G Alex Toohey F

Notably, last year's rookie Quinten Post will not be playing for the Warriors' Summer League games, giving more chances to unheralded players on the roster.

According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports, Post will still be with the team in workouts during the offseason.

Golden State Warriors Summer League 2025 schedule

The Golden State Warriors will have a busy schedule in the Summer League with three games in the California Classic and four games in the Las Vegas Summer League.

They will start their Summer League campaign against the LA Lakers, before going against the San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Heat in their first three games. In Las Vegas, they will take on the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and the Toronto Raptors.

Here is their full schedule:

Date Time (PDT) Matchup July 5 3:30 p.m. Warriors vs Lakers July 6 3:30 p.m. Warriors vs Spurs July 8 4:00 p.m. Warriors vs Heat July 11 8:00 p.m. Warriors vs Trail Blazers July 13 7:00 p.m. Warriors vs Jazz July 15 7:30 p.m. Warriors vs Grizzlies July 17 7:00 p.m. Warriors vs Raptors

