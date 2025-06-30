  • home icon
Golden State Warriors Summer League 2025 roster, dates and complete schedule

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Jun 30, 2025 06:08 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors Summer League 2025 roster, dates and complete schedule - Source: Imagn

The Golden State Warriors defend their home court as they host this year’s California Classic at the Chase Center before going to Las Vegas for the Summer League. The Warriors will be looking for players to add to their roster, led by Steph Curry, for the upcoming 2025-2026 NBA season.

During the 2025 NBA draft, the Warriors did not pick up any first-round players but had two second-round prospects to add to their roster. In the 52nd spot, they acquired Alex Toohey before taking Will Richard as the 56th pick, both of whom were from the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors finished last season in the second round of the playoffs, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves after Steph Curry got injured in the first game of the series. They finished the regular season with a 48-34 record to occupy the seventh seed.

The Warriors are expected to use the Summer League to scout players who can contribute to the team next season. For the players, it is one way to showcase their talents for any NBA team as they gun for a roster spot next season.

Golden State Warriors Summer League 2025 roster

The Warriors announced their Summer League roster last Sunday, which included 19 players, including two rookies from their draft haul. The roster also added numerous G-League and two-way players from last season, along with some undrafted prospects.

Here is a snapshot of their full roster:

PlayerPosition
Taran ArmstrongG
Jules BernardG
Marques BoldenC
LJ CryerG
Leopold DelaunayG
Ja'Vier FrancisF
Coleman HawkinsC
Alex Higgins-TitshaF
Blake HinsonF
Chris ManonG
Gabe MadsenG
Bez MbengG
Chance McMillianG
Isaiah MobleyC
Will RichardF
Jackson RoweF
Donta ScottF
Jaden ShackelfordG
Alex TooheyF

Notably, last year's rookie Quinten Post will not be playing for the Warriors' Summer League games, giving more chances to unheralded players on the roster.

According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports, Post will still be with the team in workouts during the offseason.

Golden State Warriors Summer League 2025 schedule

The Golden State Warriors will have a busy schedule in the Summer League with three games in the California Classic and four games in the Las Vegas Summer League.

They will start their Summer League campaign against the LA Lakers, before going against the San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Heat in their first three games. In Las Vegas, they will take on the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and the Toronto Raptors.

Here is their full schedule:

DateTime (PDT)Matchup
July 53:30 p.m. Warriors vs Lakers
July 63:30 p.m.Warriors vs Spurs
July 84:00 p.m.Warriors vs Heat
July 118:00 p.m.Warriors vs Trail Blazers
July 137:00 p.m.Warriors vs Jazz
July 157:30 p.m.Warriors vs Grizzlies
July 177:00 p.m.Warriors vs Raptors
Edited by Dipayan Moitra
