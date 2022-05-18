"I think he is one of the top 5 playmakers in the league" - Patrick Beverley reserves high praise for former DPOY, outlines challenges of coping with Golden State Warriors' system

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the NBA's craftiest offenses in recent years, with their offense built around finding the most-open shot. Stephen Curry has thrived in this system, with his quick release and ability to shoot from unreal distances. Klay Thompson has also maximized his potential under this system.

After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, the Warriors had a strong regular season and are back where they belong – in the playoffs. After beating the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies, the Warriors will face the Dallas Mavericks, led by 23-year-old phenom Luka Doncic, in the Western Conference finals. Game 1 is on Wednesday in San Francisco.

On "First Take," Patrick Beverley and JJ Redick discussed the Warriors-Mavericks series. Redick posed an interesting question to Beverley, asking him about the challenges of guarding the Warriors’ system. Beverley was quick to respond, offering a few words of advice:

“Go to sleep at night. And go to sleep like, good, deep sleep. Because all your energy is going to be wasted on the defensive end.”

The pace at which the Warriors play makes it hard for defenses to keep up. While Curry and Thompson are scoring threats, no one understands the team’s system better than Draymond Green. Green has often spoken about his ideology of getting the team going any way he can. As a result, he’s become the team’s anchor on both ends of the floor.

Beverley had high praise for Green:

“Just how fast Draymond Green gets the ball and reverses it to the other side is something I have not heard people even talk about enough. I think he is one of the top five playmakers in this league.”

The Warriors have had their set of problems in recent years with injuries and personnel, but they’ve bounced back effectively this season. Curry found his groove during the regular season and has continued to perform at a high level. Thompson's return from injury has been another plus. And youngsters like Jordan Poole are benefiting under the system.

The Golden State Warriors have not been their usual selves from deep in the playoffs so far

Although the Golden State Warriors have been able to win the first two rounds of the playoffs, they’re lagging behind in an area they have dominated for a long time. The Warriors have not lived up to their standards in terms of shooting from beyond the arc.

Steph Curry has shot 40% and 33% from deep over the first two rounds, while Klay Thompson is marginally above him – at 46% and 36%, respectively. The duo will look to improve in that area, but they’ve still managed to come through and get wins.

However, their 3-point game could be an important weapon against the Dallas Mavericks, who have succumbed under the pressure of offensive runs.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein