Golden State Warriors Trade Deadline: NBA Insider reports Dubs don't boast assets to move the needle

The NBA trade deadline is coming in a couple of days and fans are wondering if the Golden State Warriors plan on making any significant changes to their roster. Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Warriors have struggled to find their rhythm and are currently one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. As of this publishing, they have a 21-25 record.

While switching up their players may seem like the most logical move to some, prominent NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that the Golden State Warriors don't have any assets to make any significant changes. Looking at the current Warriors roster, the only player with any real value is Steph Curry.

Guys like Chris Paul and Klay Thompson are no longer seen as valuable trade assets considering their availability on the hardwood and how poorly they've performed of late. Then there's Draymond Green, who recently got suspended for inappropriate behavior, which also diminishes his value.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Charania, the only player teams are looking out for is Andrew Wiggins. The NBA Insider reported that the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers might come up with a deal before the trade deadline. However, Charania isn't entirely sure if the Warriors would want to proceed with such a deal. In his opinion, letting go of Wiggins might hurt the team further.

"I think for the Warriors right now it's a lot still of wait and see," Charania said. "If a team comes out and gives a crazy offer for one of their guys I think they have to look at it, but as of right now they just don't have anything on the table that really moves the needle."

Expand Tweet

Can Golden State turn their season around?

Miami Heat v Golden State Warriors

For the past decade, the Golden State Warriors dynasty was often seen as a legitimate contender to win an NBA title every year. From 2015 up until the present day, the Warriors have won four championships with essentially the same core group of players Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. However, it appears that their time as the top dogs in the league has come to an end.

Looking at the 2023-24 Warriors roster, only Steph Curry has made significant contributions to the team. He's averaging 28.1 points, 5.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. The next top scorer on the team is Klay Thompson, however, the numbers aren't exactly what you'd expect. Thompson is only scoring 17.3 ppg, which means Golden State lacks firepower to win games.

Seeing as the Warriors are ranked 12th in the West and fast approaching the second half of the season, it might already be too late for them to make a comeback. However, there might still be a chance for them to make it to at least the NBA Play-In Tournament. As of this writing, Golden State is only 1.5 games behind the 10th-placed Utah Jazz.

The Golden State Warriors likely won't secure a spot within the top six in their conference. But if coach Steve Kerr could miraculously salvage whatever his team has left in the tank, then there's still that little spark of hope of them competing in the Play-In Tournament, assuming that Steph Curry won't get hurt within the remainder of the season.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!