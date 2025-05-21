Golden State Warriors Trade Rumors: 6'10" Nuggets star emerges as ideal fit next to Steph Curry after Denver’s playoff exit

With the Golden State Warriors now in their offseason, the front office is on the hunt for Steph Curry's new teammates for next season. It seems that the Warriors might secure Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets, per latest reports.

Ad

The Nuggets were in a sticky situation after they fired their former head coach, Michael Malone, and former general manager, Calvin Booth. Since then, their players have been walking on eggshells while still aiming to complete their goal of winning the title this season.

However, the OKC Thunder shattered that reality after beating Denver in seven games in their Western Conference semifinal matchup. Now that the Denver Nuggets are in their offseason, it's the perfect time for them to do a makeover of their team.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michael Porter Jr. might be the first among the Nuggets core players to say goodbye to Denver. According to sources, Porter Jr. is expected to leave Denver during the offseason with the Warriors as his next destination.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Warriors have a +300 advantage in potentially securing Porter Jr. Other suitors include the Chicago Bulls, who have a +400 odds, and the LA Lakers, who have a +600 odds of acquiring MPJ.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Warriors eyeing Derrick White as Steph Curry's backcourt duo

While the Golden State Warriors have some rebuilding to do after another season of shortcomings, it appears that the Boston Celtics are also ready to move on from their core players. Rumors are circulating about the Celtics' intent to let go of some of their core players such as Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White.

Ad

While Jimmy Butler may be playing for the Warriors as Steph Curry's new star duo, the veteran point guard doesn't necessarily have a backcourt partner. Butler can play at the shooting guard position, however, he fits more at the small forward. The Warriors now need to look for another shooting guard to help Steph Curry.

Michael Porter Jr.'s name is on this list, but Golden State is also rumored to be scouting Derrick White of the Celtics. White is a solid shooting guard given how he can create numerous defensive stops while creating shot opportunities for himself. Having someone like White could amp up the team's dynamics next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.