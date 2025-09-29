Golden State Warriors updated depth chart for 2025-26 NBA season after finalizing 5 deals in one day

With less than two days before training camp begins, the Golden State Warriors are finally making some moves to add players to their roster. The Warriors agreed to sign five players ahead of media day on Monday. Let's look at the franchise's updated depth chart for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season. ESPN's Shams Charania first reported on Sunday that the Warriors have agreed to sign veteran big man Al Horford to a multi-year contract. It was followed by a commitment by Gary Payton II and De'Anthony Melton to return to Golden State, though the terms of the deals aren't known yet. The addition of the three veterans brought the Warriors' roster count to 13, with two rookies finally joining the fray. Will Richard signed a four-year contract to become a key member of the team's future, while Alex Toohey agreed to a two-way contract. Before the addition of the five players, the Golden State Warriors had 10 players under contract. Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, Quinten Post, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Brandin Podziemski and Gui Santos were under standard contracts, while Jackson Rowe was signed to a two-way deal. Let's look at the current depth chart of the Warriors heading into training camp. Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenterSteph CurryBrandin PodziemskiJimmy ButlerDraymond GreenAl HorfordDe'Anthony MeltonBuddy HieldMoses MoodyGui SantosQuinten PostGary Payton IIJackson RoweAlex TooheyTrayce Jackson-DavisWill RichardIn total, the Warriors have 13 players under standard contracts and two two-way contracts. They still have two roster spots and one two-way spot available. Jonathan Kuminga figures to be the 14th player on the roster, while Seth Curry, who has been heavily linked to the team this offseason, could be the final member. Taran Armstrong is a restricted free agent as well and is still eligible to sign a two-way contract. However, Baseline Insiders reported that Partizan, a team in Serbia, is interested in signing the Australian point guard. Jonathan Kuminga has 4 options to stay with the Golden State WarriorsJonathan Kuminga has until Oct. 1 to sign QO and stay with the Golden State Warriors. (Photo: IMAGN)The Golden State Warriors have four offers to Jonathan Kuminga ahead of training camp, as per ESPN's Shams Charania. The most likely deal is the $7.9 million qualifying offer that gives Kuminga control of his own destiny. He can be an unrestricted free agent next summer and an inherent no-trade clause allows him to choose the team that could trade for him. On the other hand, the other three contracts are more lucrative in terms of money. The second offer is a two-year, $45 million deal, with a team option for the 2026-27 season. This will also give Kuminga a no-trade clause, but the money isn't what he and his camp want.The third offer has the biggest value at $75.2 million for three years, but the final season is a team option. And the final one is a straight-up three-year, $54 million without a player or team option.