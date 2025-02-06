Golden State Warriors Updated depth chart: Where does Jimmy Butler fit next to Steph Curry after blockbuster move

After so much noise about a potential Jimmy Butler trade to the Golden State Warriors, the deal will finally happen. Shams Charania reported that the “Miami Heat are finalizing a deal to send Jimmy Butler” to the Bay Area team. In return, Pat Riley's team will get Dennis Schroder, Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who said a few days ago that the team could not stand pat, will get another star. Butler will form a new Big 3 with Draymond Green and Steph Curry.
Here is what the Warriors’ depth chart will look like once the deal will be finalized:
Steve Kerr’s starting unit will look largely the same, except for Jimmy Butler taking over the small forward spot left by Andrew Wiggins. Green and Curry are fixtures, while Kerr can fill out the first five with Jonathan Kuminga or Kevon Looney as the bigs. Buddy Hield, Moses Moody or Gary Payton II will start at shooting guard.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated
