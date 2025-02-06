Golden State Warriors Updated depth chart: Where does Jimmy Butler fit next to Steph Curry after blockbuster move

After so much noise about a potential Jimmy Butler trade to the Golden State Warriors, the deal will finally happen. Shams Charania reported that the “Miami Heat are finalizing a deal to send Jimmy Butler” to the Bay Area team. In return, Pat Riley's team will get Dennis Schroder, Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who said a few days ago that the team could not stand pat, will get another star. Butler will form a new Big 3 with Draymond Green and Steph Curry.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is what the Warriors’ depth chart will look like once the deal will be finalized:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Starters 2nd 3rd Steph Curry Buddy Hield Jimmy Butler Draymond Green Jonathan Kuminga Gui Santos Kevon Looney Trayce-Jackson Davis

Steve Kerr’s starting unit will look largely the same, except for Jimmy Butler taking over the small forward spot left by Andrew Wiggins. Green and Curry are fixtures, while Kerr can fill out the first five with Jonathan Kuminga or Kevon Looney as the bigs. Buddy Hield, Moses Moody or Gary Payton II will start at shooting guard.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.