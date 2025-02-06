Golden State Warriors Updated depth chart: Where does Jimmy Butler fit next to Steph Curry after blockbuster move

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 06, 2025 01:35 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors depth charge following the Jimmy Butler trade. [photo: Imagn]

After so much noise about a potential Jimmy Butler trade to the Golden State Warriors, the deal will finally happen. Shams Charania reported that the “Miami Heat are finalizing a deal to send Jimmy Butler” to the Bay Area team. In return, Pat Riley's team will get Dennis Schroder, Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who said a few days ago that the team could not stand pat, will get another star. Butler will form a new Big 3 with Draymond Green and Steph Curry.

also-read-trending Trending

Here is what the Warriors’ depth chart will look like once the deal will be finalized:

Starters2nd3rd
Steph Curry
Buddy Hield
Jimmy Butler
Draymond GreenJonathan KumingaGui Santos
Kevon LooneyTrayce-Jackson Davis

Steve Kerr’s starting unit will look largely the same, except for Jimmy Butler taking over the small forward spot left by Andrew Wiggins. Green and Curry are fixtures, while Kerr can fill out the first five with Jonathan Kuminga or Kevon Looney as the bigs. Buddy Hield, Moses Moody or Gary Payton II will start at shooting guard.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
