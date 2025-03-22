Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Player Stats and Box Score for March 22 | 2024-25 NBA Season

  • home icon
The Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks square off against each other at State Farm Arena on Saturday in a bid to improve their respective playoff positions.

The Warriors (41-29) are clinging to the sixth spot in the Western Conference even as the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers are hot on their trail. Meanwhile, the Hawks (33-26) are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, trying to inch closer to the Detroit Pistons for the final outright playoff spot.

Golden State, however, will be missing the services of Steph Curry, who sustained a left pelvic contusion in their game against the Toronto Raptors this past Thursday. As for the Hawks, they had as many as nine players on the injury report, including Trae Young who has been dealing with right Achilles tendinitis.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Player Stats and Box Score

Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Draymond Green21100117:161-30-10-0-12
Jimmy Butler III61100004:532-30-12-2-3
Quinten Post01000016:570-00-00-0-12
Brandin Podziemski61100128:092-32-30-0-12
Moses Moody20100006:571-20-10-0-12
Jonathan Kuminga20000003:161-30-10-0-9
Buddy Hield0 0 000001:120-00-00-00
Gui Santos0 0 000001:120-10-10-00
Kevon Looney0 0 000000:530-00-00-00
Hawks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Mouhamed Gueye21000026:571-30-10-0+12
Zaccharie Risacher80000006:573-41-21-1+12
Onyeka Okongwu53200006:572-31-10-0+12
Dyson Daniels71210008:163-41-20-0+14
Trae Young81300005:273-31-11-1+8
Caris LeVert01200012:490-00-00-0+6
Dominick Barlow0 0 100001:190-00-00-0+2
Terance Mann00 010011:190-00-00-0+2
Georges Niang2 0 000001:191-10-00-0+2

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

