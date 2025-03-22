Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Player Stats and Box Score for March 22 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks square off against each other at State Farm Arena on Saturday in a bid to improve their respective playoff positions.

The Warriors (41-29) are clinging to the sixth spot in the Western Conference even as the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers are hot on their trail. Meanwhile, the Hawks (33-26) are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, trying to inch closer to the Detroit Pistons for the final outright playoff spot.

Golden State, however, will be missing the services of Steph Curry, who sustained a left pelvic contusion in their game against the Toronto Raptors this past Thursday. As for the Hawks, they had as many as nine players on the injury report, including Trae Young who has been dealing with right Achilles tendinitis.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Player Stats and Box Score

Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Draymond Green 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 7:16 1-3 0-1 0-0 -12 Jimmy Butler III 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 4:53 2-3 0-1 2-2 -3 Quinten Post 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 6:57 0-0 0-0 0-0 -12 Brandin Podziemski 6 1 1 0 0 1 2 8:09 2-3 2-3 0-0 -12 Moses Moody 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 6:57 1-2 0-1 0-0 -12 Jonathan Kuminga 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3:16 1-3 0-1 0-0 -9 Buddy Hield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1:12 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Gui Santos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1:12 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 Kevon Looney 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0:53 0-0 0-0 0-0 0

Hawks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Mouhamed Gueye 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 6:57 1-3 0-1 0-0 +12 Zaccharie Risacher 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 6:57 3-4 1-2 1-1 +12 Onyeka Okongwu 5 3 2 0 0 0 0 6:57 2-3 1-1 0-0 +12 Dyson Daniels 7 1 2 1 0 0 0 8:16 3-4 1-2 0-0 +14 Trae Young 8 1 3 0 0 0 0 5:27 3-3 1-1 1-1 +8 Caris LeVert 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 2:49 0-0 0-0 0-0 +6 Dominick Barlow 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1:19 0-0 0-0 0-0 +2 Terance Mann 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1:19 0-0 0-0 0-0 +2 Georges Niang 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1:19 1-1 0-0 0-0 +2

