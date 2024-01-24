Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks starting lineups and depth chart

The Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks will collide on Wednesday night in a cross-conference rivalry that will see both teams in a must-win position. In the case of the Golden State Warriors (18-22), the team needs some big wins if it hopes to improve its standing and make the playoffs. On the flip side, the Hawks (18-25) will look to hold onto play-in contention.

If the season were to end today, the Hawks would narrowly clinch a bid to enter the play-in tournament, while the Warriors would miss the postseason entirely. With that in mind, let's look at the injury reports, depth charts and key matchups for the highly anticipated contest.

Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks injury reports

Every hour, the NBA updates the league-wide injury report on its website. In the case of the Hawks, the team will be without some notable players, including Trae Young, who remains in concussion protocol.

In addition, the team will be without Wesley Matthews, Vit Krejci, De'Andre Hunter and Mouhamed Gueye, who are all sidelined with injuries. In addition, Bruno Fernando is listed as questionable for the game.

In the case of the Warriors, the team will be without three players, with Brandin Podziemski listed as questionable with an illness. At the same time, Moses Moody is out with a left calf strain, Chris Paul is out with a left hand fracture and Garry Payton II is out with a left hamstring strain.

Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth chart

Now that we've looked at injured players let's take a look at the starting lineups and projected depth chart for the Warriors.

Note: * Indicates a player who is out, while ** indicates a day-to-day player.

Golden State Warriors depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski** Cory Joseph SG Klay Thompson Moses Moody* SF Andrew Wiggins Gary Payton II* PF Draymond Green Jonathan Kuminga Gui Santos C Kevon Looney Dario Saric Trayce Jackson-Davis

Atlanta Hawks starting lineups and depth chart

Here's a look at the starting lineups and projected depth chart for the Hawks.

Note: * Indicates a player who is out, while ** indicates a day-to-day player.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Trae Young* Trent Forrest SG Dejounte Murray Bogdan Bogdanovic Patty Mills SF De'Andre Hunter* Garrison Mathews PF Jalen Johnson Saddiq Bey C Clint Capela Onyeka Okongwu Bruno Fernando**

Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks key matchups

Traditionally, the Warriors and Hawks matchup would see Steph Curry and Trae Young match up. With Young sidelined, however, that won't be the case. Instead, much of the ballhandling duties and offensive load will be handled by Curry and Dejounte Murray.

With the two players being prolific scorers, the matchup should produce fireworks. At the same time, in the paint, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney will look to shut down Clint Capela's dominant paint game.

The game is set to tip off from Golden State at 7 p.m. Pacific Time and 10 p.m. Eastern Time. In addition, it will stream on NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Southeast.

