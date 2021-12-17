Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors continue their road trip on Friday when they take on the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. The Warriors are coming off a historic win against the New York Knicks, while the Celtics took down the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks in their last contest.

The Warriors defeated the Knicks 105-96 last Tuesday as Stephen Curry made history by breaking Ray Allen's three-point record. Curry became the official three-point king, while also leading the Warriors to their 23rd win of the season. Golden State heads into the game on a two-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Celtics had four days off after beating the Bucks last Monday, 117-103. It was the Celtics' 14th win of the season, which brought their record back to .500. Boston has struggled with consistency this season, but the return of Jaylen Brown may give them a boost.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors have just two players on their injury report for the game against the Boston Celtics. Both players are listed as out as they continue to recover from their injuries.

Klay Thompson is ramping up his conditioning and is expected to make his return before the end of the year from a right Achilles tendon injury. Meanwhile, James Wiseman has not yet been cleared to play full practice as he recovers from a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Player Status Reason Klay Thompson Out Right Achilles Tendon Injury James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics have three players on their injury list for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. All three players are listed as out, but only one is really injured. Jabari Parker is under the NBA's health and safety protocols, and he'll be out for at least 10 days.

Meanwhile, Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas are currently assigned to the NBA G League. Hauser and Thomas are signed to two-way contracts so they will spend most of their time in the G League.

Player Status Reason Sam Hauser Out G League Assignment Jabari Parker Out Health and Safety Protocols Brodric Thomas Out G League Assignment

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been relatively healthy this season, with the exception of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. The Warriors are expected to use their regular starting five against the Boston Celtics.

Stephen Curry is the starting point guard, with Jordan Poole at shooting guard. The Warriors' frontline will have Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. For the rest of their rotation, the Warriors have one of the deepest benches in the NBA this season.

Players such as Nemanja Bjelica, Damion Lee and Otto Porter Jr. have carved out minutes as role players. Juan Toscano-Anderson and Gary Payton II also get ample playing time as they provide energy off the bench. Andre Iguodala may also play, as well as rookies Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics welcomed Jaylen Brown back after missing a handful of games due to a hamstring injury. Brown is expected to play at shooting guard against the Golden State Warriors. Joining Brown in the backcourt is Marcus Smart at the point guard spot.

The rest of the Celtics' starting lineup includes Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams III. Their rotation players are Grant Williams, Dennis Schröder, Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics: Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney

Boston Celtics

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III

Edited by David Nyland