Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics  Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - June 8th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors will travel to TD Garden for a matchup against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Steph Curry put in a stellar 29 point performance in Game 2 to lead the Dubs to a 108-87 win at Chase Center. He scored 14 points in the third quarter to help the Dubs take a 23 point advantage heading into the fourth quarter. Jordan Poole also proved to be instrumental as he racked up 17 points on the night.

The Celtics were in the game until halftime, but post that they dropped their level of intensity. Jayson Tatum had 28 points, but he ended the night with a +/- of - 36. The Warriors outscored the Celtics by 15 points in the second half, which eventually paved the way for an easy win for them.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics | NBA Playoffs 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 8, 9:00 PM ET [Thursday, June 9, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Golden State Warriors Preview

2022 NBA Finals - Game Two

The Golden State Warriors have displayed brilliant performances in seven of the eight quarters in this series so far. Their only setback was in the fourth quarter of Game 1, which eventually led to their loss. Despite not getting the best out of Klay Thompson, the Warriors' offense has been firing on all cylinders.

A huge credit for this needs to go to Steph Curry as he has been doing a sensational job for them. Not only has he been shooting well in certain spells, but the two-time MVP has also showcased great defensive ability in this series.

However, as good as he has been, they will also need the likes of Thompson and Jordan Poole to deliver. Undoubtedly, the Celtics are going to make some defensive adjustments to make things even more difficult for Curry. In that case, Klay and Poole have to show a bit more responsibility and step up to the challenge.

In-Game 2 Draymond Green put up a physical performance to get into the heads of the Celtics players. He certainly needs to continue playing at a high level as he is one of their main players. If they want to bag the win, the Warriors will need to continue doing well on both ends of the floor. They have looked strong so far, but the Celtics are a side that could turn things around in no time.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Steph Curry, Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson, Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins, Power Forward - Draymond Green, Center - Kevon Looney

Boston Celtics Preview

2022 NBA Finals - Game Two

The Boston Celtics did a great job in stealing a win on the road. This now gives them the advantage to try and take the lead in the series by putting up elite performances at home. Although they have been a stellar defensive unit throughout the season, the Celtics have done a great job against the Dubs.

During Game 1, they gave Steph Curry a lot of room to launch shots. He made use of all the space and punished them by scoring 21 points in the first quarter. Although they did restrict him to only 13 points after that, Curry continued his brilliance with a 29 point performance in Game 2.

Coach Ime Udoka will certainly be heading back to Boston to try and figure out a way to contain the 34-year-old. Marcus Smart has tried to do his best, but Curry is a player who has played several times on the biggest stage. The Celtics will have to collectively find a way to do better against him.

They have also conceded silly turnovers and will need to prevent errors in Game 3. If they are able to achieve that and put in a better defensive effort, the Celtics could make their fans happy by taking a 2-1 lead.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Marcus Smart, Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown, Small Forward - Jayson Tatum, Power Forward - Al Horford, Center - Robert Williams III

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads - June 8, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Golden State Warriors +135 Over 212.5 [-110] +3.5 [-110] Boston Celtics -160 Under 212.5 [-110] -3.5 [-110]

The Boston Celtics have been picked by the oddsmakers to win this game because of the crucial home-court advantage they have. Their defeat in Game 2 was a reality check for them. They will be hoping to correct the errors from that night and give in their all against the Dubs in Game 3.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have a 3-4 record on the road in this year's playoffs. Steph Curry is averaging 31.5 PPG and 5.5 rebounds per game in the finals so far The Warriors are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics have a defensive rating of 105.1 in the playoffs. However, their rating in the finals against the Warriors has been 112 The Celtics have a 5-4 record at home in the 2022 playoffs. The score has gone over the total in four of the last five games for the Celtics

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Match Prediction

The Warriors vs Celtics matchup has been an exciting one to watch. Both teams are tied at 1-1, which makes Game 3 a crucial encounter. Boston certainly has home advantage, which could prove to be vital for them.

If they are to succeed, they will have to make a better effort on the defensive end. They have been brilliant on that side of the floor, but the Warriors have come all guns blazing on the offensive end. However, considering the Celtics play at home, they will be looking to bring in their best and grab a possible lead in the series.

The Celtics have won five of the seven meetings between the two teams in the playoffs.

The Warriors have scored 113.7 PPG in the playoffs, while the Celtics have scored 106.8 PPG

The Warriors have conceded 14.6 turnovers per game in the playoffs, while the Celtics have conceded 14.2 turnovers

Where to watch the Warriors vs Celtics game?

The Warriors vs Celtics Game 3 will be streamed live on the official NBA App. This game will also be nationally televised by ABC.

