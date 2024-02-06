Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 5, 2024

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 06, 2024 04:07 GMT
The road-weary Golden State Warriors were at the Barclays Center for a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Golden State hoped to bounce back from a 141-134 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The Dubs struggled early on versus Brooklyn but managed to keep the Nets within striking distance.

The first half ended with the home team holding a 49-43 lead in a low-scoring affair. Like what they’ve become accustomed to, the Warriors turned on the jets starting the third quarter. They outscored the Nets, 32-21 to get the momentum they needed to start the final period.

The Brooklyn Nets refused to quit easily and gave it everything they had in the final 12 minutes of the game. Timely shots by Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga, however, kept the Nets at bay. Uncharacteristically for the Warriors, they shot only 4-of-22 from deep for 18.2% but still managed to win the game.

Curry’s 4-for-11 shooting from behind the arc recorded the only 3-pointers the Dubs made during the game. The Warriors walked away with a 109-98 win by playing resilient and composed basketball. They did not shoot the ball well but they held their own defensively.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets game player stats

Golden State Warriors player stats

Warriors coach Steve Kerr went deep into his rotation tonight, allowing 10 players to suit up, including extended minutes for Lester Quinones and Gui Santos. The seldom-used players combined for 12 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Steph Curry had another big night. The Warriors could have easily lost this game had he not been making most of his shots. Jonathan Kuminga’s emergence as Curry’s right-hand man continues with a spectacular outing.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT +/-
Draymond Green81070234-60-00-0+11
Jonathan Kuminga281031239-180-010-12+5
Steph Curry295300412-244-111-1+6
Klay Thompson8632014-90-30-0-1
Brandin Podziemski151130006-140-40-4+11
Dario Saric3001001-30-11-1-3
Kevon Looney2530101-20-00-0+3
Gui Santos9 5 01203-50-03-3+13
Moses Moody4 1 00112-50-10-0+5
Lester Quinones3 7 22011-70-21-2+5

Brooklyn Nets player stats

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn kept an eight-man rotation against the visitors from South Bay. Mikal Bridges led the team with a game-high 43 minutes but had an off-shooting night. He had 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting.

Six Nets players scored at least 10 points which allowed them to keep the game close until the last minute of the matchup. Cam Thomas led Brooklyn in scoring with 18 points but needed 21 shots and 11 free-throw attempts to get his tally.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Cam Johnson13841215-93-60-0
Mikal Bridges13641135-151-72-2
Nic Claxton15510707-90-01-2
Spencer Dinwiddie9350003-122-61-2
Cam Thomas8532014-210-610-11
Royce O'Neale153 11015-125-120-0
Dennis Smith Jr.128 52244-91-33-5
Lonnnie Walker IV3 0 00001-21-20-0

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets game player ratings

Golden State Warriors player ratings

8-of-10 Golden State Warriors players finished with a positive net rating led by rookie Brandin Podziemski’s +11. Here are the advanced statistics for the Warriors against the Nets on Monday:

PlayerOFF RatingDEF RatingNET Rating
Klay Thompson101.6101.60.0
Jonathan Kuminga102.997.15.8
Draymond Green122.6104.817.7
Brandin Podziemski117.3100.017.3
Steph Curry117.1108.68.6
Moses Moody93.883.310.4
Lester Quinones96.084.311.7
Kevon Looney92.675.916.7
Dario Saric88.9122.2-33.3
Gui Santos144.7116.728.1

Brooklyn Nets player ratings:

Unsurprisingly, most Nets players ended up with a negative net rating. Only Dennis Smith Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV had a positive statistical impact on the game. Here are the Nets’ advanced player ratings:

PlayerOFF RatingDEF RatingNET Rating
Mikal Bridges105.1112.9-7.1
Cameron Johnson86.096.5-10.5
Nic Claxton96.9107.7-10.8
Cam Thomas104.1119.7-15.7
Spencer Dinwiddie101.3116.0-14.8
Royce O'Neale 91.1112.5-21.4
Dennis Smith Jr.103.1100.03.1
Lonnie Walker IV116.783.333.3

