Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 5, 2024

The road-weary Golden State Warriors were at the Barclays Center for a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Golden State hoped to bounce back from a 141-134 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The Dubs struggled early on versus Brooklyn but managed to keep the Nets within striking distance.

The first half ended with the home team holding a 49-43 lead in a low-scoring affair. Like what they’ve become accustomed to, the Warriors turned on the jets starting the third quarter. They outscored the Nets, 32-21 to get the momentum they needed to start the final period.

The Brooklyn Nets refused to quit easily and gave it everything they had in the final 12 minutes of the game. Timely shots by Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga, however, kept the Nets at bay. Uncharacteristically for the Warriors, they shot only 4-of-22 from deep for 18.2% but still managed to win the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Curry’s 4-for-11 shooting from behind the arc recorded the only 3-pointers the Dubs made during the game. The Warriors walked away with a 109-98 win by playing resilient and composed basketball. They did not shoot the ball well but they held their own defensively.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets game player stats

Golden State Warriors player stats

Warriors coach Steve Kerr went deep into his rotation tonight, allowing 10 players to suit up, including extended minutes for Lester Quinones and Gui Santos. The seldom-used players combined for 12 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Steph Curry had another big night. The Warriors could have easily lost this game had he not been making most of his shots. Jonathan Kuminga’s emergence as Curry’s right-hand man continues with a spectacular outing.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 8 10 7 0 2 3 4-6 0-0 0-0 +11 Jonathan Kuminga 28 10 3 1 2 3 9-18 0-0 10-12 +5 Steph Curry 29 5 3 0 0 4 12-24 4-11 1-1 +6 Klay Thompson 8 6 3 2 0 1 4-9 0-3 0-0 -1 Brandin Podziemski 15 11 3 0 0 0 6-14 0-4 0-4 +11 Dario Saric 3 0 0 1 0 0 1-3 0-1 1-1 -3 Kevon Looney 2 5 3 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 +3 Gui Santos 9 5 0 1 2 0 3-5 0-0 3-3 +13 Moses Moody 4 1 0 0 1 1 2-5 0-1 0-0 +5 Lester Quinones 3 7 2 2 0 1 1-7 0-2 1-2 +5

Brooklyn Nets player stats

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn kept an eight-man rotation against the visitors from South Bay. Mikal Bridges led the team with a game-high 43 minutes but had an off-shooting night. He had 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting.

Six Nets players scored at least 10 points which allowed them to keep the game close until the last minute of the matchup. Cam Thomas led Brooklyn in scoring with 18 points but needed 21 shots and 11 free-throw attempts to get his tally.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Cam Johnson 13 8 4 1 2 1 5-9 3-6 0-0 Mikal Bridges 13 6 4 1 1 3 5-15 1-7 2-2 Nic Claxton 15 5 1 0 7 0 7-9 0-0 1-2 Spencer Dinwiddie 9 3 5 0 0 0 3-12 2-6 1-2 Cam Thomas 8 5 3 2 0 1 4-21 0-6 10-11 Royce O'Neale 15 3 1 1 0 1 5-12 5-12 0-0 Dennis Smith Jr. 12 8 5 2 2 4 4-9 1-3 3-5 Lonnnie Walker IV 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets game player ratings

Golden State Warriors player ratings

8-of-10 Golden State Warriors players finished with a positive net rating led by rookie Brandin Podziemski’s +11. Here are the advanced statistics for the Warriors against the Nets on Monday:

Player OFF Rating DEF Rating NET Rating Klay Thompson 101.6 101.6 0.0 Jonathan Kuminga 102.9 97.1 5.8 Draymond Green 122.6 104.8 17.7 Brandin Podziemski 117.3 100.0 17.3 Steph Curry 117.1 108.6 8.6 Moses Moody 93.8 83.3 10.4 Lester Quinones 96.0 84.3 11.7 Kevon Looney 92.6 75.9 16.7 Dario Saric 88.9 122.2 -33.3 Gui Santos 144.7 116.7 28.1

Brooklyn Nets player ratings:

Unsurprisingly, most Nets players ended up with a negative net rating. Only Dennis Smith Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV had a positive statistical impact on the game. Here are the Nets’ advanced player ratings:

Player OFF Rating DEF Rating NET Rating Mikal Bridges 105.1 112.9 -7.1 Cameron Johnson 86.0 96.5 -10.5 Nic Claxton 96.9 107.7 -10.8 Cam Thomas 104.1 119.7 -15.7 Spencer Dinwiddie 101.3 116.0 -14.8 Royce O'Neale 91.1 112.5 -21.4 Dennis Smith Jr. 103.1 100.0 3.1 Lonnie Walker IV 116.7 83.3 33.3

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!