Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 29)

The Golden State Warriors visited the Charlotte Hornets on Friday for their fourth straight road game, with the two teams clashing for the second and final time this season as the Dubs looked to sweep their season series.

Warriors entered the matchup with a two-game winning streak, bouncing back from a two-game losing streak. At the same time, the Hornets snapped their five-game losing streak before Friday's matchup by beating the Donovan Mitchell-less Cleveland Cavaliers 118-111.

The Warriors started strong, especially defensively. Although the Hornets' offense has struggled all season, the Warriors contained them to 17 points in the first period, with a 26-17 advantage heading into the second quarter.

The Hornets mounted a comeback by outscoring the Warriors 28-24 in the second quarter, narrowing the Warriors' lead to just five points as they headed into the second half with a score of 50-45.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets top highlights and viral moments

#5. Miles Bridges kisses it off the back

Miles Bridges was positioned at the top of the key as the shot clock dwindled down after receiving a pass.

Despite Draymond Green daring him to shoot the 3-pointer, Bridges opted for a clever move. He drove right, executing a right-handed running floater over Green and the Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, expertly kissing the ball off the glass for a successful basket.

#4. Rookie-Veteran connection in full effect

Brandon Miller kickstarted a drive after pump-faking Andrew Wiggins at the right wing, skillfully dismantling the Warriors' interior line of help defense by driving into the paint.

Meanwhile, Miles Bridges displayed sharp awareness, swiftly moving from the weak-side corner to position himself under the rim. This strategic maneuver caught the Warriors' defense off guard.

Miller found Bridges with a precise pass, enabling Bridges to cap off the play with an emphatic two-handed slam, punctuating the sequence.

#3. Andrew Wiggins with the acrobatic layup

Andrew Wiggins carried over his strong performance from the previous game against the Magic into the matchup against the Hornets. With Jonathan Kuminga absent from the lineup, Wiggins assumed the role of the primary wing scorer for the Warriors.

He displayed his aggression by relentlessly attacking the Hornets' wing defenders and slower-footed big men, utilizing cuts and drives to penetrate to the rim.

In a particularly impressive play, Wiggins executed an up-and-under acrobatic layup, finishing over two defenders. This play showcased not only his exceptional hangtime but also his craftiness and finesse around the basket.

#2. Steph Curry hits the circus shot

Steph Curry initiated a drive from the left wing, with Hornets rookie Miller defending him closely. Using his experience, Curry adeptly shielded the ball from the rookie defender with his hips.

In an attempt to draw a foul, Curry improvised, lofting a running off-footed floater that delicately kissed off the glass, even amidst the contact from the defender.

#1. Steph Curry electrifies Spectrum Center

Steph Curry relinquished the ball from the top of the key, swiftly relocating to the left wing to unleash a remarkable shot from 34 feet out. His precise aim resulted in nothing but the net, eliciting enthusiastic cheers and expressions of awe from the crowd. The shot extended the Warriors' lead to 20 points.

The Warriors swept the Hornets in their season series with a 115-97 score.