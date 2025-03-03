Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 3 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets will host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in an interconference regular season matchup on Monday. The two teams have had vastly different seasons, with the Warriors having more at stake than the Hornets.

Golden State is battling for a playoff spot in the competitive Western Conference and their recent resurgence has put them in a strong position to avoid the play-in tournament. A win against the Hornets on Monday could even see the Warriors jump to sixth place in the standings.

Steve Kerr's team recently saw their five-game win streak snapped after a loss to the struggling Philadelphia 76ers. Having said that, they played without Jimmy Butler, who has been a key factor in their recent turnaround.

In contrast, the Hornets have been a lottery-bound team throughout the season. Currently sitting in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with a dismal 14-45 record, they are on a six-game losing streak. The Hornets will look to give their fans something to cheer about with a strong performance against the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Reports for Mar. 3

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Warriors have two players on the injury report ahead of their game against the Hornets. Jimmy Butler, who missed the previous game, is listed as probable due to back spasms. The veteran forward is expected to return to action on Monday.

Jonathan Kuminga will remain out with a right ankle injury. While he is progressing and nearing a return, he has not yet been cleared by the Warriors' medical team.

Charlotte Hornets injury report

The Hornets have a lengthier injury list compared to their Monday's opponent. Miles Bridges (illness), Seth Curry (low back) and Wendell Moore Jr. (concussion protocol) are all listed as questionable.

On the other hand, Tre Mann (disc), Brandon Miller (right wrist), Josh Okogie (left hamstring) and Grant Williams (right ACL) have all been ruled out.

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 3

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

The Golden State Warriors starting lineup is likely to feature Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.

Point guard Shooting guard Small forward Power forward Center Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski Jimmy Butler Jonathan Kuminga Draymond Green Yuri Collins Buddy Hield Gary Payton II Moses Moody Kevon Looney Taran Armstrong Pat Spencer Kevin Knox II Gu Santos Quinten Post Trayce Jackson-Davis

Charlotte Hornets starting lineup and depth chart

The Charlotte Hornets' starting lineup is likely to feature LaMelo Ball, Nick Smith Jr., Mark Williams, Josh Green and Miles Bridges.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center LaMelo Ball Nick Smith Jr. Josh Green Miles Bridges Mark Williams Elfrid Payton Seth Curry Moussa Diabate Jusuf Nurkic Damion Baugh Taj Gibson

