Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls player stats and box score (Feb. 8) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two teams that made waves at the trade deadline squared off on Saturday night, as the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls faced off in a matchup that featured the Warriors debut of Jimmy Butler — fittingly against the Bulls, the team that drafted him.
It didn’t take long for Butler to make an impact, as he threw down an alley-oop in the opening minute for his first points in a Warriors uniform. He finished the first quarter with five points, helping Golden State take a 34-31 lead.
The Bulls caught fire in the second quarter, outscoring Golden State by 17 to take a 69-55 lead into halftime.
Coby White led all scorers at the break with 15 points on just five shot attempts, while Matas Buzelis continued his strong play as a new starter, putting up 13 points on six shots. Off the bench, Jalen Smith was a force inside, scoring 14 points without a single miss.
At halftime, Butler had eight points on 2-for-6 shooting, while Buddy Hield and Steph Curry combined for 21 points, each knocking down three 3-pointers.
