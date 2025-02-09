  • home icon
  Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls player stats and box score (Feb. 8) | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Feb 09, 2025 02:26 GMT

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Feb 09, 2025 02:26 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls - Source: Imagn

Two teams that made waves at the trade deadline squared off on Saturday night, as the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls faced off in a matchup that featured the Warriors debut of Jimmy Butler — fittingly against the Bulls, the team that drafted him.

It didn’t take long for Butler to make an impact, as he threw down an alley-oop in the opening minute for his first points in a Warriors uniform. He finished the first quarter with five points, helping Golden State take a 34-31 lead.

The Bulls caught fire in the second quarter, outscoring Golden State by 17 to take a 69-55 lead into halftime.

Coby White led all scorers at the break with 15 points on just five shot attempts, while Matas Buzelis continued his strong play as a new starter, putting up 13 points on six shots. Off the bench, Jalen Smith was a force inside, scoring 14 points without a single miss.

At halftime, Butler had eight points on 2-for-6 shooting, while Buddy Hield and Steph Curry combined for 21 points, each knocking down three 3-pointers.

Check out the Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls box score below.

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Jimmy Butler15:338132633.3010.04580.0010001-8
Draymond Green16:0741211100000.0221001011331
Quinten Post09:459114666.71333.3000.0100001-5
Buddy Hield16:05115341136.43837.5000.0141001-10
Stephen Curry18:3610133650.03650.01250.0100121-3
Gary Payton II09:152201333.3010.0000.0020011-7
Moses Moody08:24001050.0030.0000.0000000-10
Brandin Podziemski15:387013560.01333.3000.0000001-12
Kevon Looney06:492511250.0000.0000.0230000-10
Gui Santos03:48200000.0000.022100000001-6
TOTALS552415194542.282532.091181.861022610-

Chicago Bulls player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Ayo Dosunmu16:528143310011100111000110317
Matas Buzelis15:4513115683.311100221000110122
Nikola Vučević15:076012540.0020.022100000012-5
Coby White16:4115324580.03475.0441000300103
Josh Giddey14:562531616.7030.0000.01403018
Kevin Huerter12:293411520.01333.3000.013100019
Patrick Williams12:178102633.31333.33475.001000110
Tre Jones07:00012010.0000.0000.00100017
Jalen Smith08:5314205510044100000.002000019
TOTALS692414234254.8112152.4121392.32163368-

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
