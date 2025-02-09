Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls player stats and box score (Feb. 8) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two teams that made waves at the trade deadline squared off on Saturday night, as the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls faced off in a matchup that featured the Warriors debut of Jimmy Butler — fittingly against the Bulls, the team that drafted him.

It didn’t take long for Butler to make an impact, as he threw down an alley-oop in the opening minute for his first points in a Warriors uniform. He finished the first quarter with five points, helping Golden State take a 34-31 lead.

The Bulls caught fire in the second quarter, outscoring Golden State by 17 to take a 69-55 lead into halftime.

Coby White led all scorers at the break with 15 points on just five shot attempts, while Matas Buzelis continued his strong play as a new starter, putting up 13 points on six shots. Off the bench, Jalen Smith was a force inside, scoring 14 points without a single miss.

At halftime, Butler had eight points on 2-for-6 shooting, while Buddy Hield and Steph Curry combined for 21 points, each knocking down three 3-pointers.

Check out the Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls box score below.

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jimmy Butler 15:33 8 1 3 2 6 33.3 0 1 0.0 4 5 80.0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -8 Draymond Green 16:07 4 1 2 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 1 0 1 1 3 3 1 Quinten Post 09:45 9 1 1 4 6 66.7 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 0 1 -5 Buddy Hield 16:05 11 5 3 4 11 36.4 3 8 37.5 0 0 0.0 1 4 1 0 0 1 -10 Stephen Curry 18:36 10 1 3 3 6 50.0 3 6 50.0 1 2 50.0 1 0 0 1 2 1 -3 Gary Payton II 09:15 2 2 0 1 3 33.3 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 1 1 -7 Moses Moody 08:24 0 0 1 0 5 0.0 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -10 Brandin Podziemski 15:38 7 0 1 3 5 60.0 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -12 Kevon Looney 06:49 2 5 1 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 3 0 0 0 0 -10 Gui Santos 03:48 2 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 0 0 0 0 0 1 -6 TOTALS 55 24 15 19 45 42.2 8 25 32.0 9 11 81.8 6 10 2 2 6 10 -

Chicago Bulls player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Ayo Dosunmu 16:52 8 1 4 3 3 100 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 1 1 0 3 1 7 Matas Buzelis 15:45 13 1 1 5 6 83.3 1 1 100 2 2 100 0 1 1 0 1 2 2 Nikola Vučević 15:07 6 0 1 2 5 40.0 0 2 0.0 2 2 100 0 0 0 0 1 2 -5 Coby White 16:41 15 3 2 4 5 80.0 3 4 75.0 4 4 100 0 3 0 0 1 0 3 Josh Giddey 14:56 2 5 3 1 6 16.7 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 4 0 3 0 1 8 Kevin Huerter 12:29 3 4 1 1 5 20.0 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 1 3 1 0 0 0 19 Patrick Williams 12:17 8 1 0 2 6 33.3 1 3 33.3 3 4 75.0 0 1 0 0 0 1 10 Tre Jones 07:00 0 1 2 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 1 7 Jalen Smith 08:53 14 2 0 5 5 100 4 4 100 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 0 0 19 TOTALS 69 24 14 23 42 54.8 11 21 52.4 12 13 92.3 2 16 3 3 6 8 -

