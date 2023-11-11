Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction and betting tips| November 11, 2023

The Warriors will play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night and should be expected to produce a memorable game.The Warriors have successfully navigated a difficult four-game road stretch, winning two of their four games. They have played seven games away from home to begin the season but now embark on an eight out of 10 home stretch.

The Cavaliers have endured a difficult start to the season, losing five of their first eight games. Injuries to key players have seen the franchise struggle to make a big impact out of the gate. Nevertheless, the Cavaliers have a strong roster when at full strength, led by backcourt duo Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

The Warriors and Cavaliers last saw each other on November 5, with the latter picking up a 115-104 win. It was Cleveland's first victory over the Warriors in their last five games. However, Golden State will feel confident about evening the odds on Saturday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Golden State Warriors (6-3) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview

Golden State has won six of their nine games this season despite dealing with players being in and out of the rotation. Draymond Green missed the start of the season as he recovered from an ankle injury. Nevertheless, Golden State has enjoyed a strong start to the season and looks like a potential threat in the Western Conference.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have missed Jarrett Allen for a stretch of games to begin the season. However, he's now back in the rotation. Darius Garland has also missed time, along with Evan Mobley. Now the roster is almost back at full strength; they can begin to make up any lost ground and climb up the standings in the Eastern Conference.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted starting lineups

The Golden State Warriors starting lineup could look like this: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney. Chris Paul will likely continue to operate as the team's sixth man, and all eyes will be on Wiggins, who has struggled to make an impact out of the gates.

The Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup could look like this: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen. The Cavaliers have significant front-court size. The addition of Strus has also given the starting five some much-needed floor spacing.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting Tips

Donovan Mitchell is the Cavaliers' star scorer. He is currently averaging 30.7 points over his first seven games of the season. Heading into the game, the over/under on Mitchell is set at 27.5 points. You can get -120 by taking the over and -106 by taking the under.

Jarrett Allen is +100 to secure over 9.5 rebounds in a contest against a Warriors team that's seriously lacking in size. However, if you want the under, you can get odds of -128.

Draymond Green is currently averaging 6.7 assists per game. His over/under is set at 6.5 dimes for the upcoming game against Cleveland. You can take the over for -140 and the under for +110.

Steph Curry has been set as -104 for over 28.5 points and -122 for the under. The veteran superstar has started the season like an MVP candidate, and will be looking to bounce back from his missed game-tying shot against the Denver Nuggets.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction

The Golden State Warriors have been given a -4 spread for Saturday's game. The Cavaliers are +4, making them marginal underdogs. However, the Cavaliers' size in the front court will be a legitimate issue that Golden State must overcome.

As such, Cleveland could potentially cover the spread due to their ability on the interior. Nevertheless, you could feel very comfortable taking the Warriors' money line, which has been set at -168.

Cleveland's frontcourt size could be offset by the amount of perimeter spacing the Warriors have within their roster. By playing a five-out brand of basketball, Cleveland's defense will be forced to guard the three-point line, removing any potential rim protection on drives. Defensively, the Warriors must incorporate veer-back defensive switching to stop Cleveland's bigs from getting to their spots.

The Warriors are playing on their home court, in front of their hometown fans following a loss on the road. They will come out of the gates hot and should be expected to set the game's pace. Cleveland will need to dig deep to remain competitive throughout the contest.