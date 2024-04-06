Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 5, 2024 

P.J. Washington sealed his standout performance in Dallas with a crucial tiebreaking layup with 4.5 seconds left on the clock, securing a 108-106 victory for the Mavericks over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

The win halted the Warriors' impressive six-game winning streak, all while Luka Doncic watched from the sidelines due to a sore knee.

Washington concluded the game with a stellar 32-point performance, marking his highest scoring output since joining the Mavericks from Charlotte before the trade deadline. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving contributed 26 points to bolster the Mavericks' offensive effort.

Dallas strengthened its grip on the fifth position in the Western Conference standings, holding a two-game lead over the seventh spot in their pursuit of securing one of the six guaranteed playoff berths.

Stephen Curry tallied 28 points, highlighted by a clutch tying jumper with 13 seconds remaining, yet Golden State fell short, missing an opportunity to secure a postseason berth.

With Doncic's triple-double potential sidelined, Irving stepped up with eight rebounds and seven assists as Dallas secured its 13th win in 15 games. The team's record improved to 4-3 when the eight-time All-Star plays without his superstar backcourt mate. Dallas holds a 4-6 record in games without Doncic.

The Mavericks established a commanding 16-point lead in the first quarter, extending it to 10 points midway through the fourth quarter. However, the Warriors mounted a gradual comeback, chipping away at the deficit.

Curry brought Golden State within a single point with a long-range 3-pointer. Following a review that confirmed his blocking foul, as his heel was deemed to be above the line in the restricted area, Curry then nailed the tying jumper.

On the subsequent possession, Tim Hardaway Jr. penetrated the lane and dished the ball to Washington, who converted the crucial basket. Despite Klay Thompson's 16-point contribution, his last-second attempt at a potential game-winner fell short at the buzzer.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks game player stats and box scores

Golden State Warriors game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FT +/- Draymond Green 6 7 3 2 1 4 3-9 0-2 0-0 -9 Tryace Jackson Davis 8 8 1 1 1 1 3-8 0-0 2-4 -26 Steph Curry 28 6 5 1 0 2 9-23 5-14 5-6 -5 Klay Thompson 16 3 2 3 0 2 7-17 2-8 0-0 +5 Moses Moody 9 2 2 0 0 0 3-8 1-3 2-3 -23 Kevon Looney 2 7 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-0 0-2 +13 Chris Paul 9 5 8 4 1 3 3-7 1-4 2-2 +22 Gary Payton || 14 2 1 1 2 1 6-7 1-2 1-1 +14 Brandin Podziemski 14 4 5 0 0 2 6-11 2-2 0-0 -1 Jonathan Kuminga DNP Jerome Robinson DNP Lester Quinones DNP

Dallas Mavericks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FT +/- Kyrie Irving 26 8 7 2 1 5 9-19 2-7 6-6 +1 P.J. Washington 32 5 3 5 2 4 12-18 5-8 3-5 +8 Derrick Jones Jr. 9 3 1 0 3 1 3-11 2-7 1-2 +7 Dante Exum 11 2 7 0 0 2 5-8 1-2 0-0 +9 Daniel Gafford 10 15 5 0 3 2 5-7 0-0 0-2 +8 Tim Hardaway Jr. 13 3 3 0 0 2 4-13 1-7 4-4 -9 Jaden Hardy 5 3 2 0 0 1 2-5 1-2 0-0 -8 Dwight Powell 2 2 1 2 0 0 0-1 0-0 2-2 -5 A.J. Lawson 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -1 Markieff Morris DNP Maxi Kleber DNP Olivier Maxence Prosper DNP Alex Fudge DNP Brandon Williams DNP