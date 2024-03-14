Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 13, 2024

The Golden State Warriors were on the road Wednesday to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Golden State will try to beat Luka Doncic’s team without franchise cornerstone Steph Curry who is still recovering from a sprained ankle. Draymond Green was also ruled out but emerging star Jonathan Kuminga and other veterans were available to lead the Bay Area team.

The home team came fast early to open the game but the visitors managed to catch up behind Kuminga's play. Doncic and Kyrie Irving almost hit 10 points each after 12 minutes but got very little support across the roster. The first quarter ended in a 27-27 standoff.

A 13-2 run by the Dallas Mavericks to start the second quarter opened up the game. Irving and Doncic continued to play well while Derrick Jones Jr. and P.J. Washington provided key contributions. Dallas' defense has focused on Kuminga and the Warriors struggled.

Steve Kerr's timeout gave the Golden State a boost as they responded with a 11-0 run of their own, which forced the Mavs to regroup. After 24 minutes, Dallas held a 48-42 advantage leading into the halftime break.

Doncic and Irving struggled scoring in the third quarter but they dished out a handful of assists to their big men. Against the Warriors' undersized frontline, the Mavericks' frontcourt players dominated the paint on both ends of the floor.

Jonathan Kuminga continued to play well and got a little help from Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul. Klay Thompson and Brandin Podziemski also contributed to stay within striking distance of the hosts. The Mavericks led 76-70 with the fourth quarter underway.

The Golden State Warriors rested Kuminga to start the final period and they promptly struggled. An 11-2 run to open the said quarter padded the Dallas Mavericks' lead to 87-72, forcing Steve Kerr to call for a timeout. Worse, Luka Doncic was on the bench when Dallas made the run.

The Dubs desperately tried a few runs in the fourth quarter but the Mavericks held on. Dallas' inside scoring and fastbreak dominance were the difference-makers in the game. Steve Kerr pulled out Jonathan Kuminga out with two minutes left to signal the surrender.

Doncic did not return due to a tight hamstring but the Mavericks rolled to a 109-99 victory.

Golden State Warriors game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jonathan Kuminga 27 4 2 1 0 6 8-17 2-2 9-10 -6 Trayce Jackson-Davis 10 9 1 0 1 1 5-9 0-0 0-0 -5 Andrew Wiggins 17 5 1 1 0 2 5-12 1-4 6-6 -8 Chris Paul 9 4 4 0 0 0 4-12 1-4 0-0 -14 Klay Thompson 8 4 0 1 1 2 3-13 2-7 0-0 -13 Dario Saric 0 0 1 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 -8 Kevon Looney 4 2 0 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-1 +6 Gary Payton II 0 4 2 1 0 0 0-3 0-2 0-0 -4 Jerome Robinson 4 2 0 0 0 0 2-3 0-1 0-0 +3 Moses Moody 9 3 1 1 1 1 4-8 1-3 0-0 +1 Lester Quinones 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +2 Brandin Podziemski 11 5 6 4 0 2 4-12 2-5 1-2 -4

Dallas Mavericks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P.J. Washington 11 7 1 2 3 1 5-11 1-6 0-0 +28 Derrick Jones Jr. 7 3 0 0 0 2 3-4 0-1 1-2 +3 Daniel Gafford 10 6 1 2 7 2 5-5 0-0 0-0 +6 Kyrie Irving 23 8 10 1 1 1 8-16 1-5 6-6 +1 Luka Doncic 21 3 9 0 0 6 7-18 1-6 6-8 +14 Maxi Kleber 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -2 Tim Hardaway Jr. 5 0 2 0 0 1 2-7 1-5 0-0 +6 Dwight Powell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Dereck Lively II 12 8 0 0 2 1 6-8 0-0 0-0 +8 Josh Green 11 5 0 0 0 1 5-6 1-2 0-0 -8 Dante Exum 9 2 6 1 0 1 3-4 1-1 2-3 +6 A.J. Lawson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Jaden Hardy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -4 Markieff Morris DNP - - - - - - - - -

Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic 3-pointers tonight

Without Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors counted more on Klay Thompson and Chris Paul to shoot from deep. The two combined for 2-for-7 in 3-pointers tonight in the first half.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic fared worse for the Dallas Mavericks. They tallied 1-for-8 as a duo, which included "Luka Legend" missing all of his four attempts.

"CP3" and "Killa Klay" couldn't get themselves going in the second half and ended the night on 3-for-11 shooting from deep. Doncic and "Uncle Drew" were just about as terrible, combining to hit 2-for-11 in 3-pointers tonight.