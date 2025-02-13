  • home icon
Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score (Feb. 12) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Feb 13, 2025 03:53 GMT
Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score (Feb. 12) | 2024-25 NBA season (Image Source: Getty)
Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score (Feb. 12) | 2024-25 NBA season (Image Source: Getty)

The Golden State Warriors visited the short-handed Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The game is part of Wednesday's 15-game slate — one of four regular season days when all 30 teams hit the floor.

Both teams made separate trades at the deadline this year. Golden State looked to improve to 3-0 with Jimmy Butler in the lineup. He has averaged 22.5 points on 45.8% shooting in two games in a Warriors uniform. Dallas has lost four of the last six games as injury woes plague the team.

Wednesday's matchup is crucial for the Warriors (27-26) and Mavs (28-26), as both teams are fighting for a Play-In spot in the competitive Western Conference. This is the second to the last game for both teams before they head to the All-Star break and the front end of a back-to-back set, as they will be in action on Friday. The Warriors will visit the Houston Rockets, while Dallas will host the Miami Heat.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jimmy Butler III8560014-90-00-1-1
Draymond Green8020013-40-02-2-5
Quinten Post5400002-31-20-0-15
Buddy Hield3200001-61-50-0-9
Stephen Curry12251015-112-70-06
Gary Payton II7001103-61-20-00
Kevon Looney2410101-20-00-04
Moses Moody7100102-51-32-37
Brandin Podziemski4221012-40-00-03
Gui Santos0410010-00-00-05
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP---------
Jackson RoweDNP---------
Pat SpencerDNP---------

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Klay Thompson14310105-124-80-012
Olivier-Maxence Prosper4361002-60-00-02
Kessler Edwards2342211-20-10-05
Max Christie7011022-31-12-2-1
Kyrie Irving15300017-101-20-0-1
Naji Marshall4410012-50-20-0-5
Spencer Dinwiddie3200001-10-01-2-5
Jaden Hardy0000020-00-00-0-4
Kylor Kelley0000000-00-00-0-4
Brandon Williams8000103-42-30-06
Dante ExumDNP---------
P.J. WashingtonDNP---------

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Dallas Mavericks had a 32-31 lead over the Golden State Warriors. Kyrie Irving had 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting.

Dallas increased its lead to double digits in the second quarter, but Golden State went on a 15-3 stretch. Dallas still led 57-56 going into the break. Irving had a game-high 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting, while Klay Thompson scored 14 points on 5-for-12 shooting (4-for-8 from the 3-point line) against his former team.

Steph Curry led Golden State with 12 points at the half. Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler had eight points apiece. Butler also had five rebounds and six assists.

This is a developing story.

हिन्दी