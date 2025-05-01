Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets game player stats and box score for April 30 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 5

The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets battled in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series on Wednesday at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
The Warriors lead the series 3-1 and are on the brink of advancing to the second round. Should they win, they will face the winner of the series between the No. 3 LA Lakers and sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. If the Rockets win, Game 6 will be played on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Golden State stole Game 1 in Houston with a 95-85 win. In Game 2, The Rockets had a 109-104 victory. The Warriors then took care of business at home, winning Games 3, 104-93, and Game 4, 109-106.
Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets player stats and box score
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets game summary
The Houston Rockets raced to a 40-24 lead at the end of the first quarter. Fred VanVleet scored 14 points on 4-for-5 shooting (3-for-4 from the 3-point line), while Dillon Brooks added nine points. Golden State Warriors All-Stars Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler were held scoreless in the first 12 minutes.
The Rockets outscored the Warriors 36-25 in the second quarter. They had a 76-49 lead heading into the halftime break. VanVleet led Houston with 19 first-half points. Alperen Sengun had 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Brooks added 12 points, while Amen Thompson contributed 11 points and five steals.
Curry had 11 points and six assists on 3-for-10 shooting (3-for-8 on 3-pointers), while Gary Payton II scored eight off the bench for the Warriors.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
