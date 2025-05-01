  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Playoffs 2025
  • Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets game player stats and box score for April 30 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 5

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets game player stats and box score for April 30 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 5

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 01, 2025 00:49 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets - Game Five - Source: Getty
The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets battled in Game 5 of their first-round series on Wednesday (Image source: Getty)

The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets battled in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series on Wednesday at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Ad

The Warriors lead the series 3-1 and are on the brink of advancing to the second round. Should they win, they will face the winner of the series between the No. 3 LA Lakers and sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. If the Rockets win, Game 6 will be played on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Golden State stole Game 1 in Houston with a 95-85 win. In Game 2, The Rockets had a 109-104 victory. The Warriors then took care of business at home, winning Games 3, 104-93, and Game 4, 109-106.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Buddy Hield0100000-30-10-0-18
Jimmy Butler III6421001-70-34-5-21
Draymond Green5102022-31-20-0-27
Brandin Podziemski3120021-31-20-0-22
Steph Curry11260033-103-82-3-17
Gary Payton II8120003-62-50-0-9
Quinten Post5100232-31-20-0-13
Gui Santos7101002-42-41-22
Moses Moody4300002-40-20-0-6
Kevon Looney0300000-20-00-00
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP---------
Braxton KeyDNP---------
Kevin Knox IIDNP---------
Jonathan KumingaDNP---------
Pat SpencerDNP---------
Ad

Houston Rockets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dillon Brooks12020003-42-34-421
Amen Thompson11125133-60-05-629
Alperen Sengun12682015-70-02-222
Jalen Green8420002-31-23-517
Fred VanVleet19010006-74-53-317
Steven Adams0200000-00-00-013
Aaron Holiday0010000-10-10-010
Tari Eason9400014-51-20-0-1
Jabari Smith Jr.5100012-31-20-07
Jeff GreenDNP---------
Jock LandaleDNP---------
Reed SheppardDNP---------
Jae'Sean TateDNP---------
Cam WhitmoreDNP---------
Nate WilliamsDNP---------
Ad

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets game summary

The Houston Rockets raced to a 40-24 lead at the end of the first quarter. Fred VanVleet scored 14 points on 4-for-5 shooting (3-for-4 from the 3-point line), while Dillon Brooks added nine points. Golden State Warriors All-Stars Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler were held scoreless in the first 12 minutes.

The Rockets outscored the Warriors 36-25 in the second quarter. They had a 76-49 lead heading into the halftime break. VanVleet led Houston with 19 first-half points. Alperen Sengun had 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Brooks added 12 points, while Amen Thompson contributed 11 points and five steals.

Ad

Curry had 11 points and six assists on 3-for-10 shooting (3-for-8 on 3-pointers), while Gary Payton II scored eight off the bench for the Warriors.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications