Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 4, 2024 

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets squared off in a high-stakes matchup at Toyota Center on Thursday. Entering the contest, the Warriors were 41-34, 10th in the Western Conference, while the Rockets were 11th with a 38-37 record. A win would keep the Rockets in postseason contention, but a loss significantly damaged their chances of play-in tournament qualification.

The game started with the Warriors firing on all cylinders, going on a 13-4 run before the first timeout. Klay Thompson and Steph Curry continued the Dubs' hot shooting streak against the Rockets this season with three triples. The Rockets, meanwhile, made only two of their seven shots.

The Warriors stretched that lead to 25-11, but the Rockets came back into the contest with an 11-3 run to make it a five-point game (25-20). The Rockets' defensive activity increased, which forced eight Warriors turnovers in the first quarter. However, Golden State restored an 11-point lead (33-24) to end the first frame.

The second quarter was much more competitive as the Rockets benefitted from Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr.'s efficient shooting. They started making 3s and the Rockets' offense was rejuvenated all of a sudden, causing some problems for the Warriors.

However, Klay Thompson's impressive first-half showing continued and gave the Warriors their biggest lead of the game at halftime as they took a 65-50 lead into the locker room. Thompson had 21 points in the opening 24 minutes. Jabari Smith Jr. had a team-high 14 for the Rockets.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 4

Golden State Warriors halftime player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Andrew Wiggins 10 3 1 0 0 0 3-6 1-4 3-4 21 Draymond Green 0 6 3 1 0 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 19 Trayce Jackson-Davis 7 1 2 1 1 0 3-3 0-0 1-1 20 Klay Thompson 21 2 1 0 0 3 8-11 5-8 0-0 18 Steph Curry 12 5 3 0 0 3 5-8 2-4 0-0 20 Brandin Podziemski 0 2 1 1 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Gary Payton II 5 2 0 0 0 2 2-2 1-1 0-0 -2 Kevon Looney 0 1 1 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 -4 Chris Paul 8 1 2 0 0 2 3-7 2-4 0-0 -7 Moses Moody 2 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 -6



Houston Rockets halftime player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Dillon Brooks 2 0 0 1 0 0 1-6 0-3 0-0 -17 Amen Thompson 4 1 0 0 0 1 1-2 0-0 2-2 8 Jabari Smith Jr.

14 1 0 0 0 1 6-11 2-6 0-0 -16 Jalen Green 10 3 5 1 0 3 3-6 2-4 2-2 -15 Fred VanVleet

4 1 5 4 0 0 2-6 0-3 0-0 -16 Jock Landale 6 4 1 0 0 0 3-4 0-0 0-0 5 Jeff Green 5 1 0 1 0 0 1-5 0-3 3-4 -5 Cam Whitmore 2 0 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-1 2-2 -2 Aaron Holiday 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 -1



