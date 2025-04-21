Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 20) | Game 1, 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 21, 2025 02:54 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score for Game 1 on Apr. 20. [photo: Imagn]

The battle-tested Golden State Warriors faced the young Houston Rockets on Sunday in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series. Steph Curry and Co. earned the No. 7 seed and the right to take on the Rockets after edging the Memphis Grizzlies 121-116 on Tuesday. The Dubs looked to test the inexperienced but highly talented Ime Udoka-coached team.

Ad

Houston raced to a 13-5 lead behind Alperen Sengun's eight points and five rebounds. The Rockets' offense stuttered the rest of the way to allow the Dubs to inch within 21-18 at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors turned the tables on the Rockets in the second quarter. They got hot early and kept their foot on the gas pedal on both ends of the floor. The Dubs dominated the period 29-13 to take a 47-34 lead at the end of two quarters.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green2
Jimmy Butler III13
Stephen Curry16
Moses Moody0
Brandin Podziemski6
Kevon Looney0
Gui Santos5
Quinten Post0
Buddy Hield2
Gary Payton II3
Ad

Houston Rockets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Amen Thompson2
Dillon Brooks5
Alperen Sengun16
Fred VanVleet5
Jalen Green2
Jabari Smith Jr.2
Tari Eason2
Steven Adams0

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications