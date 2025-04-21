Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 20) | Game 1, 2025 NBA Playoffs

The battle-tested Golden State Warriors faced the young Houston Rockets on Sunday in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series. Steph Curry and Co. earned the No. 7 seed and the right to take on the Rockets after edging the Memphis Grizzlies 121-116 on Tuesday. The Dubs looked to test the inexperienced but highly talented Ime Udoka-coached team.

Houston raced to a 13-5 lead behind Alperen Sengun's eight points and five rebounds. The Rockets' offense stuttered the rest of the way to allow the Dubs to inch within 21-18 at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors turned the tables on the Rockets in the second quarter. They got hot early and kept their foot on the gas pedal on both ends of the floor. The Dubs dominated the period 29-13 to take a 47-34 lead at the end of two quarters.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 2 Jimmy Butler III 13 Stephen Curry 16 Moses Moody 0 Brandin Podziemski 6 Kevon Looney 0 Gui Santos 5 Quinten Post 0 Buddy Hield 2 Gary Payton II 3

Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Amen Thompson 2 Dillon Brooks 5 Alperen Sengun 16 Fred VanVleet 5 Jalen Green 2 Jabari Smith Jr. 2 Tari Eason 2 Steven Adams 0



Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

