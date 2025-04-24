Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 23) | Game 2, 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 24, 2025 02:24 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score for Game 2 on Apr. 23. [photo: Imagn]

The Golden State Warriors took on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series. Golden State, which stole home-court advantage on Sunday with a 95-85 win, looked to have a stranglehold of the series with another victory.

Ad

The defensive slugfest that characterized Game 1 promptly returned in Game 2 between the Warriors and the Rockets. Houston finally had separation late in the first quarter behind Amen Thompson, Jalen Green and Tari Eason. The Rockets' late surge gave them a 28-18 advantage after one quarter.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green1
Jimmy Butler III3
Stephen Curry5
Moses Moody7
Brandin Podziemski0
Jonathan Kuminga0
Kevon Looney0
Gui Santos0
Quinten Post0
Buddy Hield2
Gary Payton II0
Ad

Houston Rockets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Amen Thompson6
Dillon Brooks4
Alperen Sengun2
Fred VanVleet0
Jalen Green7
Jabari Smith Jr.2
Tari Eason7
Steven Adams0
Aaron Holiday0
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications