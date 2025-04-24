Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 23) | Game 2, 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors took on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series. Golden State, which stole home-court advantage on Sunday with a 95-85 win, looked to have a stranglehold of the series with another victory.

The defensive slugfest that characterized Game 1 promptly returned in Game 2 between the Warriors and the Rockets. Houston finally had separation late in the first quarter behind Amen Thompson, Jalen Green and Tari Eason. The Rockets' late surge gave them a 28-18 advantage after one quarter.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 1 Jimmy Butler III 3 Stephen Curry 5 Moses Moody 7 Brandin Podziemski 0 Jonathan Kuminga 0 Kevon Looney 0 Gui Santos 0 Quinten Post 0 Buddy Hield 2 Gary Payton II 0

Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Amen Thompson 6 Dillon Brooks 4 Alperen Sengun 2 Fred VanVleet 0 Jalen Green 7 Jabari Smith Jr. 2 Tari Eason 7 Steven Adams 0 Aaron Holiday 0

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

