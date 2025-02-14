Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 13) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors took on the Houston Rockets on Thursday, the fourth meeting between the two teams this season. A win by the Dubs would give them the season series against the emerging team. The Warriors also looked to bounce back from a 111-107 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, their first defeat in the Jimmy Butler era.

The first quarter was a seesaw battle until the last two minutes when the Dubs surged to the end. Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski combined for 12 points, while Draymond Green added four to help the Warriors grab a 28-19 lead.

Jalen Green and Aaron Holiday, who started for the injured Fred VanVleet, scored 12 points combined. The Rockets' seven turnovers were the biggest reason they trailed early.

The Warriors extended their lead to 44-27 points with 7:31 remaining in the second quarter before Houston crawled back into the game behind Alperen Sengun. Still, the home team could not totally turn the game around because of their poor shooting. The Rockets faced a 62-48 deficit at halftime.

After scoring three points in the first quarter, Steph Curry unloaded 12 in the second period. Moody and Podziemski helped him carry the offensive load.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 6 2 3 Jimmy Butler III 6 4 2 Stephen Curry 15 2 1 Moses Moody 10 3 1 Brandin Podziemski 14 1 1 Kevon Looney 2 4 1 Gui Santos 3 1 2 Quinten Post 0 1 1 Buddy Hield 2 1 0 Pat Spencer 4 0 1 Jackson Rowe - - - - - - - - - - Trayce Jackson-Davis - - - - - - - - - - Gary Payton II -- - - - - - - - - -

Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Amen Thompson 4 3 1 Dillon Brooks 7 0 1 Alperen Sengun 7 9 3 Jalen Green 7 0 1 Aaron Holiday 8 2 1 Jeff Green 6 2 1 Cam Whitmore 6 1 1 Jae'Sean Tate 3 0 1 Steven Adams 0 3 0 Nate Williams 0 2 1 Reed Sheppard 0 0 0 Tari Eason - - - - - - - - - - Jock Landale - - - - - - - - - - N'Faly Dante - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

