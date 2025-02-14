  • home icon
  Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 13) | 2024-25 NBA season

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 13) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 14, 2025 02:19 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score for Feb. 13 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Golden State Warriors took on the Houston Rockets on Thursday, the fourth meeting between the two teams this season. A win by the Dubs would give them the season series against the emerging team. The Warriors also looked to bounce back from a 111-107 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, their first defeat in the Jimmy Butler era.

The first quarter was a seesaw battle until the last two minutes when the Dubs surged to the end. Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski combined for 12 points, while Draymond Green added four to help the Warriors grab a 28-19 lead.

Jalen Green and Aaron Holiday, who started for the injured Fred VanVleet, scored 12 points combined. The Rockets' seven turnovers were the biggest reason they trailed early.

The Warriors extended their lead to 44-27 points with 7:31 remaining in the second quarter before Houston crawled back into the game behind Alperen Sengun. Still, the home team could not totally turn the game around because of their poor shooting. The Rockets faced a 62-48 deficit at halftime.

After scoring three points in the first quarter, Steph Curry unloaded 12 in the second period. Moody and Podziemski helped him carry the offensive load.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green623
Jimmy Butler III642
Stephen Curry1521
Moses Moody1031
Brandin Podziemski1411
Kevon Looney241
Gui Santos312
Quinten Post011
Buddy Hield210
Pat Spencer401
Jackson Rowe- - --------
Trayce Jackson-Davis- - --------
Gary Payton II--- --------

Houston Rockets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Amen Thompson431
Dillon Brooks701
Alperen Sengun793
Jalen Green701
Aaron Holiday821
Jeff Green 621
Cam Whitmore611
Jae'Sean Tate301
Steven Adams030
Nate Williams021
Reed Sheppard000
Tari Eason- - --------
Jock Landale- - --------
N'Faly Dante- - --------

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Edited by Michael Macasero
