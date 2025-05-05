Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score for May 4 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 7
It's Game 7 of the first-round playoff matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. The Warriors had a 3-1 series lead, but the Rockets battled back to force a do-or-die game in front of their fans at the Toyota Center. Golden State hasn't blown a 3-1 lead since the 2016 NBA Finals.
Coach Steve Kerr made changes to his starting lineup, with Gary Payton II out because of an illness. Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green were the starters, with Kerr expected to use more big men to counter Steven Adams off the bench.
On the other hand, coach Ime Udoka used his regular starting five of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks and Alperen Sengun. Udoka's zone defense plus the two-center lineup of Sengun and Adams have made life hell for the Warriors.
Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score for Game 7
Warriors
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Draymond Green
10
5
2
1
0
1
2
19
4-8
2-4
0-0
14
Jimmy Butler III
8
4
3
1
0
0
1
23
3-7
1-2
1-2
9
Stephen Curry
3
6
5
1
2
1
2
23
1-7
1-6
0-0
16
Buddy Hield
22
0
1
0
0
0
1
16
8-9
6-7
0-0
13
Brandin Podziemski
5
0
2
0
1
0
1
18
2-3
1-2
0-0
6
Jonathan Kuminga
0
1
0
1
0
1
0
4
0-2
0-0
0-0
-2
Quinten Post
3
3
0
0
1
0
0
6
1-1
0-0
1-2
1
Moses Moody
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0-0
0-0
0-0
2
Kevon Looney
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
0-4
0-2
0-0
1
Braxton Key
DNP
Kevin Knox II
DNP
Trayce Jackson-Davis
DNP
Gui Santos
DNP
Gary Payton II
DNP
Pat Spencer
DNP
Rockets
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Amen Thompson
12
4
0
1
0
0
1
17
5-8
0-0
2-2
-6
Dillon Brooks
2
2
0
0
0
1
0
16
1-5
0-1
0-0
-11
Alperen Sengun
8
8
1
0
0
2
0
21
4-10
0-0
0-0
-13
Fred VanVleet
9
2
1
1
0
1
3
21
3-8
1-3
2-2
-8
Jalen Green
2
2
0
0
1
0
0
11
1-4
0-1
0-1
-7
Jabari Smith Jr.
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
7
0-2
0-1
0-0
-2
Tari Eason
3
2
1
0
0
1
0
9
1-5
1-2
0-0
-4
Steven Adams
3
5
0
0
0
1
0
16
1-3
0-0
1-2
-9
Jeff Green
DNP
Cam Whitmore
DNP
Jae'Sean Tate
DNP
Jock Landale
DNP
Aaron Holiday
DNP
Nate Williams
DNP
Reed Sheppard
DNP
Note: These are the stats and box score in the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
