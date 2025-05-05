Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score for May 4 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 7

By Juan Paolo David
Modified May 05, 2025 01:58 GMT
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score for Game 7. (Photo: IMAGN)

It's Game 7 of the first-round playoff matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. The Warriors had a 3-1 series lead, but the Rockets battled back to force a do-or-die game in front of their fans at the Toyota Center. Golden State hasn't blown a 3-1 lead since the 2016 NBA Finals.

Coach Steve Kerr made changes to his starting lineup, with Gary Payton II out because of an illness. Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green were the starters, with Kerr expected to use more big men to counter Steven Adams off the bench.

On the other hand, coach Ime Udoka used his regular starting five of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks and Alperen Sengun. Udoka's zone defense plus the two-center lineup of Sengun and Adams have made life hell for the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score for Game 7

Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Draymond Green10521012194-82-40-014
Jimmy Butler III8431001233-71-21-29
Stephen Curry3651212231-71-60-016
Buddy Hield22010001168-96-70-013
Brandin Podziemski5020101182-31-20-06
Jonathan Kuminga010101040-20-00-0-2
Quinten Post330010061-10-01-21
Moses Moody000000030-00-00-02
Kevon Looney010000080-40-20-01
Braxton KeyDNP
Kevin Knox IIDNP
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP
Gui SantosDNP
Gary Payton IIDNP
Pat SpencerDNP
Rockets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Amen Thompson12401001175-80-02-2-6
Dillon Brooks2200010161-50-10-0-11
Alperen Sengun8810020214-100-00-0-13
Fred VanVleet9211013213-81-32-2-8
Jalen Green2200100111-40-10-1-7
Jabari Smith Jr.040000070-20-10-0-2
Tari Eason321001091-51-20-0-4
Steven Adams3500010161-30-01-2-9
Jeff GreenDNP
Cam WhitmoreDNP
Jae'Sean TateDNP
Jock LandaleDNP
Aaron HolidayDNP
Nate WilliamsDNP
Reed SheppardDNP
Note: These are the stats and box score in the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

