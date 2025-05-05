Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score for May 4 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 7

It's Game 7 of the first-round playoff matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. The Warriors had a 3-1 series lead, but the Rockets battled back to force a do-or-die game in front of their fans at the Toyota Center. Golden State hasn't blown a 3-1 lead since the 2016 NBA Finals.

Coach Steve Kerr made changes to his starting lineup, with Gary Payton II out because of an illness. Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green were the starters, with Kerr expected to use more big men to counter Steven Adams off the bench.

On the other hand, coach Ime Udoka used his regular starting five of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks and Alperen Sengun. Udoka's zone defense plus the two-center lineup of Sengun and Adams have made life hell for the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Player Stats and Box Score for Game 7

Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Draymond Green 10 5 2 1 0 1 2 19 4-8 2-4 0-0 14 Jimmy Butler III 8 4 3 1 0 0 1 23 3-7 1-2 1-2 9 Stephen Curry 3 6 5 1 2 1 2 23 1-7 1-6 0-0 16 Buddy Hield 22 0 1 0 0 0 1 16 8-9 6-7 0-0 13 Brandin Podziemski 5 0 2 0 1 0 1 18 2-3 1-2 0-0 6 Jonathan Kuminga 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 4 0-2 0-0 0-0 -2 Quinten Post 3 3 0 0 1 0 0 6 1-1 0-0 1-2 1 Moses Moody 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Kevon Looney 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0-4 0-2 0-0 1 Braxton Key DNP Kevin Knox II DNP Trayce Jackson-Davis DNP Gui Santos DNP Gary Payton II DNP Pat Spencer DNP

Rockets

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Amen Thompson 12 4 0 1 0 0 1 17 5-8 0-0 2-2 -6 Dillon Brooks 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 16 1-5 0-1 0-0 -11 Alperen Sengun 8 8 1 0 0 2 0 21 4-10 0-0 0-0 -13 Fred VanVleet 9 2 1 1 0 1 3 21 3-8 1-3 2-2 -8 Jalen Green 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 11 1-4 0-1 0-1 -7 Jabari Smith Jr. 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 7 0-2 0-1 0-0 -2 Tari Eason 3 2 1 0 0 1 0 9 1-5 1-2 0-0 -4 Steven Adams 3 5 0 0 0 1 0 16 1-3 0-0 1-2 -9 Jeff Green DNP Cam Whitmore DNP Jae'Sean Tate DNP Jock Landale DNP Aaron Holiday DNP Nate Williams DNP Reed Sheppard DNP

Note: These are the stats and box score in the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

