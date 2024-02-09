Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 9, 2024

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 09, 2024 03:17 GMT
The road-weary Golden State Warriors took on the Indiana Pacers for the first time this season on Thursday. Golden State has been away from the Bay Area since Feb. 2 when they opened a five-game road swing in Memphis. The Dubs had their work cut out for them as they also played the second night of a back-to-back set.

Behind Steph Curry’s 29 first-half points, which were highlighted by 8-for-9 shooting from deep, the Warriors raced to a 70-58 lead. The older core of the Warriors played with more energy and focus than Indiana’s young and athletic franchise cornerstones. The Warriors executed their plays like they were a well-rested team.

Tyrese Haliburton couldn’t make a single basket in the first 24 minutes of the game. It wasn’t until late in the third quarter that he made his first field goal. The newly-named All-Star’s three points after three quarters were the biggest reason the Indiana Pacers trailed, 95-76 heading into the final period.

Golden State kept the home team at bay in the fourth quarter with timely baskets and stops. Indiana looked like it was done for the night when the lead ballooned to 112-94 with a little over five minutes remaining.

The game ended with the final score settled, 131-109. Golden State finished its road trip with a 4-1 mark while the Pacers' two-game winning run was snapped.

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers game player stats

Golden State Warriors player stats

Steph Curry had an impressive outing after scoring only nine points on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. The two-time MVP finished with 42 points on a blistering 15-for-22 shooting, including a season-high 11 makes from behind the arc.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, for the second straight game, had the luxury of sending in the third-stringers due to the blowout win.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green8852054-80-10-0+13
Jonathan Kuminga18240239-160-20-0+20
Andrew Wiggins11451005-101-30-0+9
Steph Curry422201215-2211-161-2+13
Brandin Podziemski9772123-90-10-1+23
Dario Saric11730024-62-31-1+12
Kevon Looney2100011-10-00-0-8
Trayce Jackson-Davis6200112-30-02-2+4
Gui Santos13810005-82-21-2+5
Jerome Robinson0 0 00000-00-00-0-1
Moses Moody5 3 12112-31-10-0+8
Lester Quinones6 5 50102-70-32-2+12

Indiana Pacers player stats

Seemingly everyone on the Pacers struggled to score with none other than All-Star starter Tyrese Haliburton leading the way. The point guard finished with five points on 2-for-7 shooting and added 11 assists. Indiana would have been more competitive if he played to his normal standards.

Pascal Siakam top scored for the Pacers with 16 points to go with eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. LIke Haliburton, he couldn't step up when the team needed him.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Pascal Siakam16821126-112-42-4-16
Aaron Nesmith13415124-71-34-6-9
Myles Turner15710115-122-53-6-13
Andrew Nembhard10131124-82-40-0-9
Tyrese Haliburton51111132-71-40-0-9
Obi Toppin7120013-51-30-0-8
Jalen Smith14501016-62-20-0+3
Isaiah Jackson4321011-20-02-2-12
TJ McConnell6 0 81013-70-00-0-13
Bennedict Mathurin110 10022-110-37-8-13
Ben Sheppard8 0 00123-51-31-1-11

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers game player ratings

Golden State Warriors player ratings

Unsurprisingly, 11 out of the 12 players fielded by Steve Kerr finished with a positive net rating. Among the starters, rookie Brandin Podziemski led the way with 31.0.

Here are the rest of the Warriors' advanced player ratings:

PlayersOFF RatingDEF RatingNet Rating
Andrew Wiggins129.8110.219.7
Jonathan Kuminga130.4100.030.4
Draymond Green131.1108.123.1
Brandin Podziemski131.0100.031.0
Steph Curry132.8111.821.1
Dario Saric148.6114.334.3
Lester Quinones130.2105.624.6
Moses Moody122.6100.022.6
Kevon Looney66.7155.6-88.9
Gui Santos125.6112.812.8
Trayce Jackson-Davis137.587.550.0
Jerome Robinson133.3125.08.3

Indiana Pacers player ratings

Meanwhile, the Pacers had mostly negative advanced player ratings due to the blowout loss. Starting center Myles Turner had -25.5, which is the worst in Indiana's lineup.

Here are the rest of the Pacers' advanced player ratings:

PlayersOFF RatingDEF RatingNET Rating
Aaron Nesmith103.4120.7-17.3
Pascal Siakam101.5124.2-22.7
Myles Turner92.2117.6-25.5
Andrew Nembhard98.2112.3-14.1
Tyrese Haliburton103.4120.7-17.3
Jalen Smith148.1132.116.0
Bennedict Mathurin114.9139.6-24.7
TJ McConnell114.3138.624.4
Ben Sheppard120.0 140.5 20.5
Obi Toppin 113.2 130.8 17.6
Isaiah Jackson100.0 154.5 54.5

