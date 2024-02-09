Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 9, 2024

The road-weary Golden State Warriors took on the Indiana Pacers for the first time this season on Thursday. Golden State has been away from the Bay Area since Feb. 2 when they opened a five-game road swing in Memphis. The Dubs had their work cut out for them as they also played the second night of a back-to-back set.

Behind Steph Curry’s 29 first-half points, which were highlighted by 8-for-9 shooting from deep, the Warriors raced to a 70-58 lead. The older core of the Warriors played with more energy and focus than Indiana’s young and athletic franchise cornerstones. The Warriors executed their plays like they were a well-rested team.

Tyrese Haliburton couldn’t make a single basket in the first 24 minutes of the game. It wasn’t until late in the third quarter that he made his first field goal. The newly-named All-Star’s three points after three quarters were the biggest reason the Indiana Pacers trailed, 95-76 heading into the final period.

Golden State kept the home team at bay in the fourth quarter with timely baskets and stops. Indiana looked like it was done for the night when the lead ballooned to 112-94 with a little over five minutes remaining.

The game ended with the final score settled, 131-109. Golden State finished its road trip with a 4-1 mark while the Pacers' two-game winning run was snapped.

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers game player stats

Golden State Warriors player stats

Steph Curry had an impressive outing after scoring only nine points on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. The two-time MVP finished with 42 points on a blistering 15-for-22 shooting, including a season-high 11 makes from behind the arc.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, for the second straight game, had the luxury of sending in the third-stringers due to the blowout win.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 8 8 5 2 0 5 4-8 0-1 0-0 +13 Jonathan Kuminga 18 2 4 0 2 3 9-16 0-2 0-0 +20 Andrew Wiggins 11 4 5 1 0 0 5-10 1-3 0-0 +9 Steph Curry 42 2 2 0 1 2 15-22 11-16 1-2 +13 Brandin Podziemski 9 7 7 2 1 2 3-9 0-1 0-1 +23 Dario Saric 11 7 3 0 0 2 4-6 2-3 1-1 +12 Kevon Looney 2 1 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 -8 Trayce Jackson-Davis 6 2 0 0 1 1 2-3 0-0 2-2 +4 Gui Santos 13 8 1 0 0 0 5-8 2-2 1-2 +5 Jerome Robinson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Moses Moody 5 3 1 2 1 1 2-3 1-1 0-0 +8 Lester Quinones 6 5 5 0 1 0 2-7 0-3 2-2 +12

Indiana Pacers player stats

Seemingly everyone on the Pacers struggled to score with none other than All-Star starter Tyrese Haliburton leading the way. The point guard finished with five points on 2-for-7 shooting and added 11 assists. Indiana would have been more competitive if he played to his normal standards.

Pascal Siakam top scored for the Pacers with 16 points to go with eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. LIke Haliburton, he couldn't step up when the team needed him.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Pascal Siakam 16 8 2 1 1 2 6-11 2-4 2-4 -16 Aaron Nesmith 13 4 1 5 1 2 4-7 1-3 4-6 -9 Myles Turner 15 7 1 0 1 1 5-12 2-5 3-6 -13 Andrew Nembhard 10 1 3 1 1 2 4-8 2-4 0-0 -9 Tyrese Haliburton 5 1 11 1 1 3 2-7 1-4 0-0 -9 Obi Toppin 7 1 2 0 0 1 3-5 1-3 0-0 -8 Jalen Smith 14 5 0 1 0 1 6-6 2-2 0-0 +3 Isaiah Jackson 4 3 2 1 0 1 1-2 0-0 2-2 -12 TJ McConnell 6 0 8 1 0 1 3-7 0-0 0-0 -13 Bennedict Mathurin 11 0 1 0 0 2 2-11 0-3 7-8 -13 Ben Sheppard 8 0 0 0 1 2 3-5 1-3 1-1 -11

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers game player ratings

Golden State Warriors player ratings

Unsurprisingly, 11 out of the 12 players fielded by Steve Kerr finished with a positive net rating. Among the starters, rookie Brandin Podziemski led the way with 31.0.

Here are the rest of the Warriors' advanced player ratings:

Players OFF Rating DEF Rating Net Rating Andrew Wiggins 129.8 110.2 19.7 Jonathan Kuminga 130.4 100.0 30.4 Draymond Green 131.1 108.1 23.1 Brandin Podziemski 131.0 100.0 31.0 Steph Curry 132.8 111.8 21.1 Dario Saric 148.6 114.3 34.3 Lester Quinones 130.2 105.6 24.6 Moses Moody 122.6 100.0 22.6 Kevon Looney 66.7 155.6 -88.9 Gui Santos 125.6 112.8 12.8 Trayce Jackson-Davis 137.5 87.5 50.0 Jerome Robinson 133.3 125.0 8.3

Indiana Pacers player ratings

Meanwhile, the Pacers had mostly negative advanced player ratings due to the blowout loss. Starting center Myles Turner had -25.5, which is the worst in Indiana's lineup.

Here are the rest of the Pacers' advanced player ratings:

Players OFF Rating DEF Rating NET Rating Aaron Nesmith 103.4 120.7 -17.3 Pascal Siakam 101.5 124.2 -22.7 Myles Turner 92.2 117.6 -25.5 Andrew Nembhard 98.2 112.3 -14.1 Tyrese Haliburton 103.4 120.7 -17.3 Jalen Smith 148.1 132.1 16.0 Bennedict Mathurin 114.9 139.6 -24.7 TJ McConnell 114.3 138.6 24.4 Ben Sheppard 120.0 140.5 20.5 Obi Toppin 113.2 130.8 17.6 Isaiah Jackson 100.0 154.5 54.5

