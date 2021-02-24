Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - February 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will finish their ongoing road trip with a visit to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse where they'll take on the Indiana Pacers. The Warriors will be battling fatigue while the well-rested Pacers will be raring to go following their recent game postponements.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 24th, 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, 6 AM IST)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors played vintage third-quarter offense to return to winning ways in their previous matchup against the New York Knicks. This game also marked the return of centers James Wiseman and Kevon Looney from their respective injuries. The duo will play a crucial role against the Indiana Pacers who run a good chunk of sets through their frontcourt.

Stephen Curry had a health scare as he sat out against Charlotte but returned to the court against New York and put up a 37-point display. In the meantime, Kelly Oubre Jr. has improved leaps and bounds following his early-season debacles. Oubre has averaged 20.3 points on 48.1% shooting and 6.7 rebounds in February so far. He's also a vital component in the Golden State Warriors' defense.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is arguably the most exciting player to watch in the NBA right now. He's averaging 30.2 points on 48.4% shooting to go along with his 6.2 assists per game. Curry only had 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting in the last game between the Golden State Warriors and the Indiana Pacers. He'll be hoping to use his quickness to weasel around the Pacers' bigs on this occasion.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C Kevon Looney

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers lost their way a bit and dropped four straight games at the beginning of February. Nate Bjorkgren's men recovered in time and won three out of the next four but need to build on this to keep hold of the fourth seed in the East. They have a tough four-game road trip coming up and the game against Golden State Warriors will be their only opportunity to regroup before that.

Malcolm Brogdon is made for the moment 🥶



Caris LeVert isn't expected to feature anytime soon but the combo of Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis has been very crucial for the Indiana Pacers this year. Sabonis is averaging 21.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists in what has been a breakthrough campaign for him. Meanwhile, Myles Turner leads the NBA in blocks and is in the running for Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Key Player - Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon has quietly put up career numbers this season. The 2017 Rookie of the Year is averaging a career-high 21.6 points per game and is the primary playmaker for the Indiana Pacers with his 6.6 dimes per outing. Brogdon is a very capable defender as well and against the Golden State Warriors, he'll have the crucial task of guarding Stephen Curry.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Justin Holiday, F Doug McDermott, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner

Warriors vs Pacers Match Prediction

Energy levels will have a huge bearing on the game considering the difference in the physical conditioning of both sides. The Golden State Warriors were made to work hard in their previous outing against the Knicks and that is likely to have a toll on them. The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, have established a defensive identity on the back of their hard-hustling ways. Expect Sabonis and co. to have the edge in this game.

Where to watch Warriors vs Pacers?

National coverage of this tie will take place on ESPN. Local telecast of the same will be carried by NBC Sports Bay Area and FOX Sports Indiana. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

