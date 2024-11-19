  • home icon
  Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers player stats and box score (Nov. 18) | 2024-25 NBA season

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers player stats and box score (Nov. 18) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Nov 19, 2024 08:37 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers player stats and box score for Nov. 18 game (Image Source: IMAGN)

The LA Clippers survived a late charge from the Golden State Warriors to win 102-99 on Monday. Norman Powell's turnover with 21.1 seconds left in the game nearly allowed the Dubs to force overtime. Steph Curry and Gary Payton II missed potential game-tying 3-pointers.

James Harden had 12 points, 16 assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks to lead the Clippers. Norman Powell contributed 23 points, one rebound and one steal. Ivica Zubac added eight points, 17 rebounds, two steals and one block.

Curry had 18 of his 26 points in the second half but could not lead the Golden State Warriors to the win. Andrew Wiggins stepped up to deliver 22 points and three rebounds. Draymond Green put up nine points, nine rebounds, seven assists and one block.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green9971163-72-31-2-3
Lindy Waters III6513002-62-40-0-4
Trayce Jackson-Davis8321124-50-00-2-11
Andrew Wiggins22300117-122-46-8-5
Stephen Curry267601310-216-150-0-5
Jonathan Kuminga12233015-101-31-4+2
Kyle Anderson2221001-40-20-0-2
Buddy Hield8211023-72-60-0+5
Gary Payton II0421000-40-20-0+3
Moses Moody5310032-41-30-0+3
Brandin Podziemski1521010-40-21-3+2
Gui SantosDNP- --------
Quinten PostDNP- --------

LA Clippers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Derrick Jones Jr.7300002-41-21-2-5
Ivica Zubac81742113-80-02-2+21
James Harden126162234-152-62-2-4
Norman Powell23101049-155-60-0+3
Kris Dunn7211033-61-30-0+6
Nicolas Batum9300013-63-50-0+4
Mo Bamba3202001-10-01-2-13
Terance Mann10562004-102-60-0+10
Amir Coffey15510123-82-67-8-3
Kevin Porter Jr.8010233-90-02-2-4
Bones HylandDNP---------
Jordan MillerDNP- --------
Kobe BrownDNP- --------
Cam ChristieDNP- --------

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers: Game Summary

Quick starts by James Harden and Norman Powell, who combined for 15 first-quarter points, pushed the Clippers to the early lead. LA had a 27-22 advantage after the first 12 minutes ended.

Steph Curry began to hum late in the second quarter to finish the first half with eight points. Draymond Green matched the two-time MVP's production to keep the Dubs in striking distance.

The Warriors slowed down James Harden and Norman Powell, but the LA Clippers bench stepped up. Nic Batum had nine of the second-stringers' 24 points. LA held a 56-45 advantage at halftime.

Steph Curry’s hot hand continued in the third quarter. After scoring eight points in the first half, he added nine in the third frame. He had help from Andrew Wiggins and Buddy Hield to carry the load on offense.

On defense, the Dubs came to life. They executed with better precision and showed more energy to stifle LA’s flow. Golden State limited the Clippers to 19 points in the quarter to trail 75-72 heading into the final canto.

The Clippers surged midway through the fourth quarter before the Warriors bounced back to make the game close. Golden State's 7-0 run, capped by Andrew Wiggins' layup with 35.0 seconds left, cut LA's lead to 102-99. The Clippers defense held firm and prevented Steph Curry and Gary Payton II from tying the game.

Edited by Michael Macasero
