Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers player stats and box score (Nov. 18) | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Clippers survived a late charge from the Golden State Warriors to win 102-99 on Monday. Norman Powell's turnover with 21.1 seconds left in the game nearly allowed the Dubs to force overtime. Steph Curry and Gary Payton II missed potential game-tying 3-pointers.

James Harden had 12 points, 16 assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks to lead the Clippers. Norman Powell contributed 23 points, one rebound and one steal. Ivica Zubac added eight points, 17 rebounds, two steals and one block.

Curry had 18 of his 26 points in the second half but could not lead the Golden State Warriors to the win. Andrew Wiggins stepped up to deliver 22 points and three rebounds. Draymond Green put up nine points, nine rebounds, seven assists and one block.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 9 9 7 1 1 6 3-7 2-3 1-2 -3 Lindy Waters III 6 5 1 3 0 0 2-6 2-4 0-0 -4 Trayce Jackson-Davis 8 3 2 1 1 2 4-5 0-0 0-2 -11 Andrew Wiggins 22 3 0 0 1 1 7-12 2-4 6-8 -5 Stephen Curry 26 7 6 0 1 3 10-21 6-15 0-0 -5 Jonathan Kuminga 12 2 3 3 0 1 5-10 1-3 1-4 +2 Kyle Anderson 2 2 2 1 0 0 1-4 0-2 0-0 -2 Buddy Hield 8 2 1 1 0 2 3-7 2-6 0-0 +5 Gary Payton II 0 4 2 1 0 0 0-4 0-2 0-0 +3 Moses Moody 5 3 1 0 0 3 2-4 1-3 0-0 +3 Brandin Podziemski 1 5 2 1 0 1 0-4 0-2 1-3 +2 Gui Santos DNP - - - - - - - - - Quinten Post DNP - - - - - - - - -

LA Clippers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Derrick Jones Jr. 7 3 0 0 0 0 2-4 1-2 1-2 -5 Ivica Zubac 8 17 4 2 1 1 3-8 0-0 2-2 +21 James Harden 12 6 16 2 2 3 4-15 2-6 2-2 -4 Norman Powell 23 1 0 1 0 4 9-15 5-6 0-0 +3 Kris Dunn 7 2 1 1 0 3 3-6 1-3 0-0 +6 Nicolas Batum 9 3 0 0 0 1 3-6 3-5 0-0 +4 Mo Bamba 3 2 0 2 0 0 1-1 0-0 1-2 -13 Terance Mann 10 5 6 2 0 0 4-10 2-6 0-0 +10 Amir Coffey 15 5 1 0 1 2 3-8 2-6 7-8 -3 Kevin Porter Jr. 8 0 1 0 2 3 3-9 0-0 2-2 -4 Bones Hyland DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan Miller DNP - - - - - - - - - Kobe Brown DNP - - - - - - - - - Cam Christie DNP - - - - - - - - -

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers: Game Summary

Quick starts by James Harden and Norman Powell, who combined for 15 first-quarter points, pushed the Clippers to the early lead. LA had a 27-22 advantage after the first 12 minutes ended.

Steph Curry began to hum late in the second quarter to finish the first half with eight points. Draymond Green matched the two-time MVP's production to keep the Dubs in striking distance.

The Warriors slowed down James Harden and Norman Powell, but the LA Clippers bench stepped up. Nic Batum had nine of the second-stringers' 24 points. LA held a 56-45 advantage at halftime.

Steph Curry’s hot hand continued in the third quarter. After scoring eight points in the first half, he added nine in the third frame. He had help from Andrew Wiggins and Buddy Hield to carry the load on offense.

On defense, the Dubs came to life. They executed with better precision and showed more energy to stifle LA’s flow. Golden State limited the Clippers to 19 points in the quarter to trail 75-72 heading into the final canto.

The Clippers surged midway through the fourth quarter before the Warriors bounced back to make the game close. Golden State's 7-0 run, capped by Andrew Wiggins' layup with 35.0 seconds left, cut LA's lead to 102-99. The Clippers defense held firm and prevented Steph Curry and Gary Payton II from tying the game.

