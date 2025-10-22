  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Game Box Score and Player Stats for Oct. 21 | 2025-26 NBA Season

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Game Box Score and Player Stats for Oct. 21 | 2025-26 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 22, 2025 02:53 GMT
Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Game Box Score and Player Stats for Oct. 21. (Photo: IMAGN)
Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Game Box Score and Player Stats for Oct. 21. (Photo: IMAGN)

The NBA is back with two games on Tuesday's opening night, including the Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers matchup at the Crypto.com Arena. Both teams had different stories in the offseason, but they are looking to get their season going with a win.

Coach Steve Kerr initially said that he might not use a small ball lineup due to the NBA embracing the big men again. However, Kerr still went small to start the new season with a lineup of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green.

On the other hand, coach JJ Redick had to make adjustments because of LeBron James' injury. Redick also went with a smaller lineup consisting of Luka Doncic, Gabe Vincent, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton.

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Game Box Score and Player Stats

Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jimmy Butler III1201100192-31-17-74
Draymond Green031101060-30-20-01
Jonathan Kuminga322001081-31-10-03
Stephen Curry301300081-31-30-03
Brandin Podziemski211001191-20-00-01
Gui Santos000001030-00-00-0-3
Al Horford330000061-11-10-02
Buddy Hield500101052-31-20-05
Gary Payton II010011340-20-00-05
Will Richard000100120-00-00-0-3
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP
Quinten PostDNP
Pat SpencerDNP
TEAM281067166-8-205-107-7-
Lakers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Rui Hachimura010001180-00-00-0-3
Deandre Ayton410011182-20-00-0-3
Gabe Vincent001000050-00-00-0-1
Luka Doncic10510020103-81-53-4-6
Austin Reaves612003192-50-22-3-1
Jarred Vanderbilt000100040-10-00-0-3
Jake LaRavia000000150-00-00-0-2
Jaxson Hayes220000031-10-00-00
Marcus Smart000101170-20-20-0-5
Dalton KnechtDNP
Christian KolokoDNP
Bronny JamesDNP
TEAM221042185-8-191-95-7-
Note: These are the box score and player stats for the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

