Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Game Box Score and Player Stats for Oct. 21 | 2025-26 NBA Season
The NBA is back with two games on Tuesday's opening night, including the Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers matchup at the Crypto.com Arena. Both teams had different stories in the offseason, but they are looking to get their season going with a win.
Ad
Coach Steve Kerr initially said that he might not use a small ball lineup due to the NBA embracing the big men again. However, Kerr still went small to start the new season with a lineup of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green.
On the other hand, coach JJ Redick had to make adjustments because of LeBron James' injury. Redick also went with a smaller lineup consisting of Luka Doncic, Gabe Vincent, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton.
Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers Game Box Score and Player Stats
Warriors
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Jimmy Butler III
12
0
1
1
0
0
1
9
2-3
1-1
7-7
4
Draymond Green
0
3
1
1
0
1
0
6
0-3
0-2
0-0
1
Jonathan Kuminga
3
2
2
0
0
1
0
8
1-3
1-1
0-0
3
Stephen Curry
3
0
1
3
0
0
0
8
1-3
1-3
0-0
3
Brandin Podziemski
2
1
1
0
0
1
1
9
1-2
0-0
0-0
1
Gui Santos
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
3
0-0
0-0
0-0
-3
Al Horford
3
3
0
0
0
0
0
6
1-1
1-1
0-0
2
Buddy Hield
5
0
0
1
0
1
0
5
2-3
1-2
0-0
5
Gary Payton II
0
1
0
0
1
1
3
4
0-2
0-0
0-0
5
Will Richard
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
2
0-0
0-0
0-0
-3
Trayce Jackson-Davis
DNP
Quinten Post
DNP
Pat Spencer
DNP
TEAM
28
10
6
7
1
6
6
-
8-20
5-10
7-7
-
Ad
Lakers
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Rui Hachimura
0
1
0
0
0
1
1
8
0-0
0-0
0-0
-3
Deandre Ayton
4
1
0
0
1
1
1
8
2-2
0-0
0-0
-3
Gabe Vincent
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
5
0-0
0-0
0-0
-1
Luka Doncic
10
5
1
0
0
2
0
10
3-8
1-5
3-4
-6
Austin Reaves
6
1
2
0
0
3
1
9
2-5
0-2
2-3
-1
Jarred Vanderbilt
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
4
0-1
0-0
0-0
-3
Jake LaRavia
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
5
0-0
0-0
0-0
-2
Jaxson Hayes
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
3
1-1
0-0
0-0
0
Marcus Smart
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
7
0-2
0-2
0-0
-5
Dalton Knecht
DNP
Christian Koloko
DNP
Bronny James
DNP
TEAM
22
10
4
2
1
8
5
-
8-19
1-9
5-7
-
Ad
Note: These are the box score and player stats for the first quarter.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Juan Paolo David
Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.
Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.
What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.
The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.
Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.